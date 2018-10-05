After 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, it appears that we may get Batman Arkham Universe. Warner Bros may be preparing for yet another Batman Arkham game with longtime Batman Arkham series developer Rocksteady at the helm. According to multiple posts on Reddit compiled on popular gaming forum ReserEra, a new Batman Arkham game is slated for a 2019 release for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It would include the entire Batfamily - Batman, Robin (Tim), Nightwing, Batgirl, Batwoman, Catwoman, and, Red Hood and it would feature a game world that's 1.5 times bigger than Batman Arkham Knight. In addition to this, the game would derive its story from the Court of Owls storylines from the comics and allow for cooperative gameplay too. Apparently this new Batman Arkham game will be announced at Xbox fan event, XO18. Here are the details.

Batman Arkham Universe release date, platforms, modes, and gameplay

Release Date: Fall 2019

Current Gen: XB1/1X/PS4/PS4Pro/PC

Single player/Co-op/Multiplayer(specific modes)

Characters include the entire Batfamily: Batman, Robin(Tim), Nightwing, Batgirl, Batwoman, Catwoman, Red Hood

Gotham is about 1.5x the size of AK. Districts and neighborhoods have gone through complete overhaul.

Gotham is now a "living, breathing city"

Set Time of Day/Weather (Rain, Overcast, Snow)

There are random crimes such as car chases, bank robberies, muggings, and so forth.

Main Villain: Court of Owls

Story takes inspiration from the different Court of Owls storylines.

Every character is available in free roam.

Batman has a redesigned Batmobile(transport only) and the other characters have their cycles

Batcave serves as main hub for upgrades, character swaps, new missions, game modes

Game plays similar to past Arkham games, but there are new options for co-op: Dual takedowns in combat/stealth.

Stealth segments make you work together

Parkour has been expanded. Characters move a lot quicker and more fluid.

Main gadgets are the same except for a couple new additions.

New enemy types include Talons and Pilots(enemies that hover the battlefield, you have to either use a gadget or dual takedown to get them down)

Talons are the same as the ninja types from Arkham Knight. They can counter your counters and also have their own gadgets(knife, throwing knife)

Game takes place in the Arkhamverse, obviously

This is supposed to be Rocksteady's true "last hoorah" of Batman games.

It will be interesting to see if this is indeed true. In a post-Spider-Man PS4 world, Batman Arkham Universe would have to be really special to stay relevant.

