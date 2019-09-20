Technology News
loading
Batman Arkham Collection, Lego Batman Series Games Free for a Limited Time on Epic Games Store

The offer is only valid until September 26. Go, get’em!

20 September 2019 15:00 IST
The Batman Arkham Collection consists of three critically-acclaimed games

Highlights
  • All you have to do is to create an Epic Games account to get the games
  • The offer is only valid until September 26 on Epic Games Store
  • The critically acclaimed Batman Arkham Collection has aged well

Batman Day is upon us, and if you are a fan of the caped crusader's lore, there is some sweet news for you. Epic Games Store is giving away three critically-acclaimed games from the Batman Arkham series for free. For a limited time, you can get the Batman Arkham Collection, which includes the Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, from Epic Games Store without paying a dime. Yes, that is Epic Games giving away three fan-favourite games from the Batman Arkham series and is also throwing in the Lego Batman trilogy in the freebie package.

Starting with the games, the three Batman Arkham series titles were collectively available at $22.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) until recently on the Epic Games Store, but ahead of the Batman Day celebrations on September 21, they are now being offered for free. The latest game of the trio, Batman: Arkham Knight, came out in 2015, and despite being over four years old, the game is still a lot of fun to play on all supported platforms viz. PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

lego batman trilogy Lego Batman

The Lego Batman trilogy is also free to download until September 26

 

If you are a fan of the DC character, and also happen to love games with a good narrative, visuals, combat experience, and rich world-building with some familiar comic book characters, the game is simply one of the best out there. And the same can be said for the remaining two – Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Asylum. All you have to do is create an Epic Games account to get these games at zero cost until September 26.

In addition to the Batman Arkham Collection, Epic Games Store is also giving away three games from the Lego Batman series. Thanks to the offer, Lego Batman: The Video Game, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham are now available for free. The Lego Batman Trilogy Pack was earlier priced at $22.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700). Needless to say, the Epic Games Store offer is amazing, and despite apprehensions towards the Epic Games ecosystem, creating an Epic Games account just to get these games for free is a no-brainer.

Further reading: Epic Games, Epic Games Store, Batman Arkham Collection, Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, Batman Arkham Knight, Lego Batman The Video Game, Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes, Lego Batman 3 Beyond Gotham
