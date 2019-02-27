Technology News

Overwatch’s 30th Hero Is a Combat Medic Called Baptiste

, 27 February 2019
Overwatch’s 30th Hero Is a Combat Medic Called Baptiste

Highlights

  • Baptiste wields a Biotic Launcher that can shoot three-round bursts
  • He can shoot projectiles that heal allies as well
  • The Immortality Field can temporarily prevent allies from taking damage

Overwatch's 30th hero is a medic called Baptiste. The character's name was revealed recently via a teaser on Twitter, which linked to a log entry on developer Blizzard's website, where the character's full name was revealed. The newest Overwatch hero is called Jean-Baptiste Augustin and he is a medic armed with some seriously powerful abilities. Baptiste is a support class character who is armed with a Biotic Launcher that fires in a three-round burst and will appeal to players that value accuracy and know how to deal with recoil. Baptiste's Biotic Launcher can also be used to lob projectiles that heal allies.

For those interested in the lore, Baptiste is 36 years old and is a former Talon operative. He is one of the 30 million people orphaned by the Omnic Crisis, which is an important event in Overwatch lore. According to Blizzard, Baptiste left Talon after the organisation's missions grew exceedingly brutal and led to civilian casualties. Talon tried to track Baptiste down, but was thwarted each time.

Here's a list of Baptiste's abilities in Overwatch:

  • Regenerative Burst: Baptiste activates an intense regenerative burst that heals himself and nearby allies over time.
  • Immortality Field: Baptiste uses a device to create a field that prevents allies from dying. The generator can be destroyed.
  • Amplification Matrix (ultimate ability): Baptiste creates a matrix that doubles the damage and healing effects of friendly projectiles that pass through it.
  • Exo Boots (Passive): By first crouching, Baptiste can jump higher.

Baptiste will be available on Overwatch PTR (Public Test Realm), which is what the game calls its public beta test, from February 26. Overwatch PTR is available only on PC and not on consoles. Overwatch isn't available on Mac.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Overwatch, Baptiste, Blizzard, New Overwatch Hero
Pranay Parab
  1. Spotify Is Now Available in India on Android and iPhone
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Leaked Renders Show 3 Colour Options
  4. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  5. Spotify India Pricing Revealed, Official Launch Looks Imminent
  6. Asus Smartphones Discounted in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Family Set to Launch in India on March 6
  8. Realme 3 Leaks Again Ahead of March 4 Launch
  9. Nubia Alpha Smartwatch With Foldable OLED Display Launched at MWC
  10. Sony SBH82D Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones Launched at MWC 2019
