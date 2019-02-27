Overwatch’s 30th Hero Is a Combat Medic Called Baptiste

Overwatch's 30th hero is a medic called Baptiste. The character's name was revealed recently via a teaser on Twitter, which linked to a log entry on developer Blizzard's website, where the character's full name was revealed. The newest Overwatch hero is called Jean-Baptiste Augustin and he is a medic armed with some seriously powerful abilities. Baptiste is a support class character who is armed with a Biotic Launcher that fires in a three-round burst and will appeal to players that value accuracy and know how to deal with recoil. Baptiste's Biotic Launcher can also be used to lob projectiles that heal allies.

For those interested in the lore, Baptiste is 36 years old and is a former Talon operative. He is one of the 30 million people orphaned by the Omnic Crisis, which is an important event in Overwatch lore. According to Blizzard, Baptiste left Talon after the organisation's missions grew exceedingly brutal and led to civilian casualties. Talon tried to track Baptiste down, but was thwarted each time.

Here's a list of Baptiste's abilities in Overwatch:

Baptiste will be available on Overwatch PTR (Public Test Realm), which is what the game calls its public beta test, from February 26. Overwatch PTR is available only on PC and not on consoles. Overwatch isn't available on Mac.

