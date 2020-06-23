Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Marvel’s Avengers Free on PS5, Xbox Series X if You Upgrade From PS4, Xbox One

Marvel’s Avengers Free on PS5, Xbox Series X if You Upgrade From PS4, Xbox One

The game is a launch title for next-gen consoles in late 2020.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 June 2020 12:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Marvel’s Avengers Free on PS5, Xbox Series X if You Upgrade From PS4, Xbox One

Photo Credit: Square Enix

Marvel’s Avengers on PS5

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • PS4, Xbox One buyers to get free copy on next-gen consoles
  • The game will also offer support for cross-gen console play

Avengers are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Square Enix announced Monday in the US that Marvel's Avengers — the upcoming story-based third-person action-adventure game — will be a launch title for the next generation of consoles when they arrive in late 2020. Those who buy Marvel's Avengers on PS4 and Xbox One will also receive a free copy on PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, if they upgrade their consoles. Your profiles and save game progress will transfer seamlessly. The game will also support cross-gen play, allowing PS4 and PS5 owners to play together, and the same for those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Alongside, in a post on the PlayStation Blog, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics detailed what players can expect from the game on PS5. That includes near-instantaneous load times, ray tracing, spatial audio, advanced haptics with the DualSense controller, and improved graphics, texturing, resolution, and fidelity. Marvel's Avengers will allow PS5 players to pick between “Enhanced Graphics Mode”, or “High Framerate Mode” at 60fps. PC, Stadia, and Xbox Seriex X-specific features will be announced at a later date, Square Enix said.

New Marvel's Avengers gameplay and co-op will be showcased during a live stream on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:30am IST. Previous footage has revealed a cast comprised of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel. Though the roster is very similar to the one featured in 2012's The Avengers, they don't look anything like their Marvel Cinematic Universe counterparts. The Avengers game is a standalone experience.

Marvel's Avengers is out September 4 on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One. It will release in late 2020 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game is up for pre-order; it costs Rs. 2,999 on Steam for PC, and Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvels Avengers, Avengers, Marvel, Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple Brings New Translate App That Supports 11 Languages, Works Offline
China Launches Final Satellite to Complete Beidou Network, Rival to GPS

Related Stories

Marvel’s Avengers Free on PS5, Xbox Series X if You Upgrade From PS4, Xbox One
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indiabulls Has Been Reportedly Breached by CLOP Ransomware Operators
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  3. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  5. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  6. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Pixel 3a, iPhone XS, Galaxy S10 Lite, Others
  7. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  8. Vodafone Idea Offers Up to 5GB Extra Data on Five Prepaid Plans
  9. Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale Online, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Joins EU Code of Conduct on Disinformation
  2. US Tech Giants Criticise Trump's Decision to Suspend Work Visas
  3. China Punishes Live-Stream Apps for 'Vulgar' Content
  4. Vivo '2004' Phone Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM
  5. Jays m-Five True Wireless Earbuds With Touch Controls, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India
  6. Apex Legends to Launch on Mobiles This Year: EA CEO Reveals
  7. Vodafone Idea Offering Up to 5GB Additional Data With Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Plans
  8. iOS 14 Has New Features for iPhone Users in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Realme to Launch Its Smart Speakers and New Travel Backpack Very Soon, Reveals India CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Missing Camera Features From One UI 2.1 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com