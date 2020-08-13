Technology News
Marvel’s Avengers PC System Requirements Announced

Windows 10 is a minimum, while Nvidia GTX 1060 is recommended.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 August 2020 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: Square Enix

Marvel's Avengers

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Avengers out September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Avengers game PC pre-order beta runs from August 14–16
  • If you haven’t pre-ordered, open beta starts August 21

With the Marvel's Avengers PC pre-order beta approaching — it starts Friday alongside the Xbox One pre-order beta — developer Crystal Dynamics has announced the game's minimum and recommended system requirements. Marvel's Avengers won't run on anything lower than 64-bit Windows 10 and you will need a minimum of 8GB RAM. Additionally, the Avengers game has a few PC-exclusive features as well: support for an unlocked framerate, ultra-wide resolutions, and multiple monitors, along with a 30GB optional high-resolution texture pack.

Of course, Marvel's Avengers will offer keyboard and mouse support on PC, with the option to fully customise controls as per your liking. You can choose to play with controllers too if you wish. Her are the minimum and recommended PC specs for the Avengers game, via Crystal Dynamics.

Marvel's Avengers PC minimum specs

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB memory
  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950 2GB or AMD 270 2GB
  • DirectX 12
  • HDD: 75GB free space
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 51600 3.2 GHz
  • RAM: 16GB memory
  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB
  • DirectX 12
  • HDD: 110GB free space

The Avengers game beta will run from August 14–16 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One pre-orders, and will transition into an open beta from August 21–23.

Marvel's Avengers releases September 4 on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One. It will be a launch title on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Avengers, Marvels Avengers, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix, Marvel
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
