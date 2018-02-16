Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Atari to Release Own Cryptocurrency Called Atari Token

 
, 16 February 2018
Atari to Release Own Cryptocurrency Called Atari Token

Highlights

  • Atari has announced Atari Token
  • It represents the legacy brand's foray into cryptocurrency
  • Its shares spiked after announcing its cryptocurrency push

Classic video game brand Atari has announced Atari Token. It represents its foray into cryptocurrency. The announcement has seen a spike in shares, rising by more than 60 percent since the announcement on February 8.

In addition to this, Atari is taking a stake in a company that’s building blockchain-based digital entertainment and is expanding its online casino-gaming partnership with Pariplay to allow for gambling with digital currencies. It's unknown if this would be restricted to Atari Token or be open to the likes of Bitcoin as well.

“Blockchain technology is poised to take a very important place in our environment and to transform, if not revolutionise, the current economic ecosystem, especially in the areas of the video game industry and online transactions,” Atari Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frederic Chesnais said in a statement. “Our aim is to take strategic positions with a limited cash risk, in order to best create value with the assets and the Atari brand.”

Previously Atari floated plans for a console known as the Ataribox and took to crowdfunding to bring Roller Coaster Tycoon to the Nintendo Switch. In its latest avatar, we've seen Atari release a few games based on franchises it still owns, most notably Alone in the Dark: Illumination and Asteroids: Outpost. Both were met with largely negative reviews for their derivative nature.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Atari, Atari Cryptocurrency, Atari Token, Bitcoin, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency
