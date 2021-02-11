Technology News
loading
Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GT35 Laptops Refreshed With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs in India

Asus ROG Strix GA35 has a dynamic Wind Shear chassis that enhances airflow without increasing noise levels.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 February 2021 17:33 IST
Asus ROG Strix GA35 comes with up to 32GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Strix GA35 price starts from Rs. 2,54,990
  • Asus ROG Strix GT35 features a multi-zone chassis
  • ROG Strix GA35 can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU

Asus ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 gaming desktop models have been refreshed with AMD CPUs and latest Nvidia GPUs in India. Both are powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs and while the ROG Strix GT35 is powered by a 10th-Gen Intel CPU, the ROG Strix GA35 comes with AMD Ryzen 9 3000 series CPUs. They come with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and RGB lighting. Asus ROG Strix GA35 has an easy-carry design with an integrated handle, as well as Keystone II technology.

Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GT35 price in India, availability

Asus ROG Strix GA35 starts at Rs. 2,54,990 while Asus ROG Strix GT35 gaming desktop comes with a starting price of Rs. 2,34,990. They are available for purchase from Flipkart and Amazon, as well as other channels.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 specifications, features

Asus ROG Strix GA35 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It can be equipped with up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB VRAM. The laptop has up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and for storage, you get a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD and a 2TB SATA 7,200RPM 3.5-inch HDD. The CPU is cooled by a 240mm liquid cooler and Asus says the dynamic Wind Shear chassis enhances airflow without increasing noise levels. It has advertised noise levels under of 40dB.

Asus ROG Strix GT35 specifications, features

Asus ROG Strix GT35 also comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Instead of an AMD Ryzen CPU, Asus ROG Strix GT35 is powered by up to an Intel Core i9 CPU with 10 cores. It can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop comes with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz, and is accompanied by a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD and a 2TB SATA 7,200RPM 3.5-inch HDD. Asus has provided a 120mm liquid cooler to keep the CPU cool. Asus says the Strix GT35 has a multi-zone chassis that keeps the CPU, graphics card, and power supply in separate areas to minimise thermal interference.

Comments

Further reading: Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GA35 Price in India, Asus ROG Strix GA35 Specifications, Asus ROG Strix GT35, Asus ROG Strix GT35 Price in India, Asus ROG Strix GT35 Specifications
Vineet Washington
