  Asus Partners Quantum Cloud, Helps Gamers Earn Passive Income From Mining Cryptocurrency

Asus Partners Quantum Cloud, Helps Gamers Earn Passive Income From Mining Cryptocurrency

, 30 November 2018
Taiwan-based electronics major Asus on Friday said it entered into a partnership with Quantum Cloud, a startup with a software solution that allows gamers to use their idle Asus graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency and receive a digital cash payout through PayPal or WeChat.

Quantum Cloud uses some of the user's graphics processing unit's (GPU) power to run powerful Cloud-based applications. These applications generate profit for the platform, and the users earn a cut based on the amount of GPU power provided.

As a leading player in the world-wide graphics card market, Asus said it was uniquely poised as a distribution partner for the Quantum Cloud app, which delivers cash to customers depending on how efficiently their system mines cryptocurrencies.

Asus brings many high-end graphics cards to the market every year and has a large user base that can potentially earn a "passive" income by installing Quantum Cloud's software.

Quantum Cloud said it does not require customers to create a unique login, and keeps customer data safe. The company said it is GDPR compliant.

Instead, customers can use their existing PayPal or WeChat account to log in and collect their earnings. Digital wallet management, cryptocurrency mining mix, currency conversions, and fiat transfers are all integrated into the back-end of the Quantum Cloud software, the company added.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

Further reading: Asus, Qualcomm Cloud, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain
