  Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Date Moved Up a Week to Meet Xbox Series Launch Date

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Moved Up a Week to Meet Xbox Series Launch Date

Now out November 10 on PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 10 September 2020 11:22 IST


Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Highlights
  • Available November 10 on all platforms except PS5
  • Will support cross-save between Xbox One and Series X, Series S
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also part of UPlay+ subscription

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming a week earlier. With Microsoft setting November 10 as the launch date for Xbox Series X and Series S, Ubisoft has announced a new release date for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the same day. Yes, the next Assassin's Creed is now a launch title on Xbox Series X and Series S, and will also be available on the same day on Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and PC (via Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store, and UPlay+). Additionally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also be a launch title on PS5, the date for which has not been announced yet. PS5 is expected to launch in November.

“We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin's Creed Valhalla sooner than expected!” Assassin's Creed Valhalla producer Julien Laferrière said in a prepared statement. “We cannot wait to see the world we've been creating over the past 3 years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on November 10.”

Ubisoft will not only support “Smart Delivery” for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which offers gamers a free upgrade as they move from Xbox One to Xbox Series X or Series S, but it's going a step further to offer cross-save functionality too. That means you'll be able to pick up where you leave off. EA Sports isn't offering this with FIFA 21. For Ubisoft, this also applies to Watch Dogs: Legion, releasing October 29.

Of course, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will make use of all next-gen features too, including 4K resolution at 60fps, more detailed textures, improved shadow quality and clutter density, faster load times, and smoother world traversal.

Set in the 9th-century Dark Ages of Norway and England, Assassin's Creed Valhalla follows a Viking raider named Eivor — male or female, as players desire — who is pulled into the eternal conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order. Players will go into Viking raids where they have the option to dual wield most weapons. The hidden blade will return to its powerful version, and Ubisoft is also bringing back settlements, last seen in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out November 10 on PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. It will be a launch title on the PS5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal, PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S

