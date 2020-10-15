Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC system requirements have been revealed by Ubisoft with less than a month to its release. Valhalla, the next entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed series, offers an alternate take on the Viking invasion of Britain in late 9th century. While most publishers give us two configurations (minimum and recommended), Ubisoft has gone all out for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, telling you what PC components you'll need to run the game on different graphics settings (low / high / very high / ultra high), resolutions (1080p / 4K), and frame rates (30fps / 60fps).

Common specifications across the board include 64-bit Windows 10, a GPU with support for DirectX 12, and 50GB free storage space (SSD recommended). Without further ado, here are the PC system requirements for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, via Ubisoft —

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC minimum system requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1Ghz / Intel i5-4460 3.2Ghz

GPU: AMD R9 380 4GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video preset: Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC recommended system requirements

Recommended for 1080p at 30fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2Ghz / Intel i7-4790 3.6Ghz

GPU: AMD RX 570 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video preset: High

Recommended for 1080p at 60fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 3.0Ghz / Intel i7-6700 3.4Ghz

GPU: AMD Vega 64 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted frame-rate: 60fps

Video preset: High

Recommended for 2K at 30fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7Ghz / Intel i7-7700 3.6Ghz

GPU: AMD Vega 56 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Resolution: 1440p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video preset: Very High

Recommended for 2K at 60fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8Ghz / Intel i7-8700K 3.7Ghz

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT 8GB / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080S 8GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Resolution: 1440p

Targeted frame-rate: 60fps

Video preset: Very High

Recommended for 4K at 30fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6Ghz / Intel i7 9700K 3.6Ghz

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT 8GB / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Resolution: 2160p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video preset: Ultra High

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out November 10 on PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and November 12 (US/AU) and 19 (EU) on the PS5.