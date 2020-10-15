Technology News
loading

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed

Nvidia GTX 960 is the minimum, while 4K requires Nvidia RTX 2080.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 October 2020 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Highlights
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date is November 10
  • Six PC configurations detailed by Ubisoft, from 1080p to 4K
  • 64-bit Windows 10 is required across the board

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC system requirements have been revealed by Ubisoft with less than a month to its release. Valhalla, the next entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed series, offers an alternate take on the Viking invasion of Britain in late 9th century. While most publishers give us two configurations (minimum and recommended), Ubisoft has gone all out for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, telling you what PC components you'll need to run the game on different graphics settings (low / high / very high / ultra high), resolutions (1080p / 4K), and frame rates (30fps / 60fps).

Common specifications across the board include 64-bit Windows 10, a GPU with support for DirectX 12, and 50GB free storage space (SSD recommended). Without further ado, here are the PC system requirements for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, via Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC minimum system requirements

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1Ghz / Intel i5-4460 3.2Ghz
  • GPU: AMD R9 380 4GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB
  • RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
  • Video preset: Low

Recommended for 1080p at 30fps

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2Ghz / Intel i7-4790 3.6Ghz
  • GPU: AMD RX 570 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
  • RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
  • Video preset: High

Recommended for 1080p at 60fps

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 3.0Ghz / Intel i7-6700 3.4Ghz
  • GPU: AMD Vega 64 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB
  • RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Targeted frame-rate: 60fps
  • Video preset: High

Recommended for 2K at 30fps

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7Ghz / Intel i7-7700 3.6Ghz
  • GPU: AMD Vega 56 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Resolution: 1440p
  • Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
  • Video preset: Very High

Recommended for 2K at 60fps

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8Ghz / Intel i7-8700K 3.7Ghz
  • GPU: AMD RX 5700XT 8GB / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080S 8GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Resolution: 1440p
  • Targeted frame-rate: 60fps
  • Video preset: Very High

Recommended for 4K at 30fps

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6Ghz / Intel i7 9700K 3.6Ghz
  • GPU: AMD RX 5700XT 8GB / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Resolution: 2160p
  • Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
  • Video preset: Ultra High

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out November 10 on PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and November 12 (US/AU) and 19 (EU) on the PS5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft, PC, Windows 10, AMD Ryzen, Intel, Nvidia GeForce, AMD Vega
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First

Related Stories

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India on October 15
  8. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  9. OnePlus 8T Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Gray Ash Colour Variant: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
  2. Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First
  3. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Receive OxygenOS 11 Update in December: Report
  4. YouTube to Remove Content With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  5. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  6. Tata Group Looking for Stake in IPO-Bound Online Grocer BigBasket: Report
  7. Jio May Soon Launch Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer
  8. OnePlus Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  9. Monster Hunter Trailer Sets Up the Next Action Epic From Resident Evil Duo
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With October 2020 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com