Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed

Photo Credit: Ubisoft
Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC system requirements have been revealed by Ubisoft with less than a month to its release. Valhalla, the next entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed series, offers an alternate take on the Viking invasion of Britain in late 9th century. While most publishers give us two configurations (minimum and recommended), Ubisoft has gone all out for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, telling you what PC components you'll need to run the game on different graphics settings (low / high / very high / ultra high), resolutions (1080p / 4K), and frame rates (30fps / 60fps).
Common specifications across the board include 64-bit Windows 10, a GPU with support for DirectX 12, and 50GB free storage space (SSD recommended). Without further ado, here are the PC system requirements for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, via Ubisoft —
Recommended for 1080p at 30fps
Recommended for 1080p at 60fps
Recommended for 2K at 30fps
Recommended for 2K at 60fps
Recommended for 4K at 30fps
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out November 10 on PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and November 12 (US/AU) and 19 (EU) on the PS5.
