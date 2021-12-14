Technology News
  Assassin's Creed Vahalla's Second DLC Dawn of Ragnarök, Crossover Stories Announced

Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’s Second DLC Dawn of Ragnarök, Crossover Stories Announced

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Dawn of Ragnarök will be released on March 10, 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 December 2021 14:54 IST
Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’s Second DLC Dawn of Ragnarök, Crossover Stories Announced

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Dawn of Ragnarök pre-orders will be shipped with the Twilight Pack

Highlights
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Dawn of Ragnarök is the second expansion pack
  • It marks the second year of the game’s post-launch support by Ubisoft
  • Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories is the first cross-game project

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's developer Ubisoft has announced the next major expansion for the game. The downloadable content (DLC) expansion pack — Dawn of Ragnarök — will be available to purchase separately. The latest DLC marks the second year of the game's post-launch support. Additionally, Ubisoft has also announced Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories featuring characters Eivor and Kassandra. The Crossover Stories will be available as two stories and it is the first cross-game project in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Ubisoft announced that the second expansion pack — Dawn of Ragnarök — for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available for players from March 10, 2022. As mentioned, this marks the second year of the game's post-launch support. Here's the storyline of the game's second DLC from Ubisoft: “Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom”. The publisher says that players will be able to “unleash new divine powers as they continue their legendary Viking saga by embarking on a desperate rescue quest through a mythological world of contrasts”.

Pre-order for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Dawn of Rangraök expansion pack are already live on the official website. The price for the expansion pack differs based on the platform of choice. On the Microsoft Store in India, the DLC is priced at Rs. 3,349 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S users, while on the PlayStation Store it is available for Rs. 3,300 for PS4 and PS5 users. On the Epic Games Store it is available for Rs. 1,999 for PC users. Ubisoft+ subscribers on PC will have free access to the DLC as part of their subscription. On Ubisoft's official store, the DLC is listed for $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000).

Furthermore, Ubisoft mentions that players purchasing the DLC between December 13 and April 9, 2022 will also receive the Twilight Pack and will get immediate access to the game. It should be noted that immediate access is only available with the digital edition. Players who order the physical edition will only get access to the Twilight Pack on March 10. The Twilight pack contains Dellingr's Envoy Raven Skin, the Havardr Lynx Mount, the Twilight Gear Set, and the Algurnir Dane Axe Weapon.

Ubisoft has also announced Assassin's Creed Crossover stories that will be available to players for free on their base games from December 14. This is the first cross-game project in the franchise — with one story available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and one in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. In the former story — A Fated Encounter — players must have reached settlement level 4 and should have completed “A Wise Friend” quest. In the latter story — Those Who Are Treasured — players need to have completed Chapter 1 and reached Megaris to access the content.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Assassins Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok, Dawn of Ragnarok, DLC, Expansion Pack, Assassins Creed Odyssey, Assassins Creed Crossover Stories, Ubisoft, Xbox One, Xbox One X, PS4, PlayStation 4, PC, PS5, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’s Second DLC Dawn of Ragnarök, Crossover Stories Announced
