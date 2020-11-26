Technology News
  Assassin's Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla often dropped below 60fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X prior to the update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 November 2020 13:24 IST
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update will be 2.5GB in size on the PS5

Highlights
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets performance improvements
  • The update adds a Performance and Quality mode toggle
  • PS5 and Xbox Series X will run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 60fps

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get an update today, November 26, that will allow it to run at 60fps on next-generation consoles. The version 1.0.4 update brings several improvements to the game on all platforms including the previous-generation consoles and PC. It will also be available for Google Stadia and Amazon Luna as well. Assassin's Creed Valhalla players will get an option to choose between Performance or Quality modes and the former will allow the game to run at 60fps.

As detailed on the official Ubisoft website, update 1.0.4 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will arrive for Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, Amazon Luna, and Stadia today, November 26. Xbox Series X and Series S owners will have a 5.3GB download, Xbox One players will get a 4.9GB download, PlayStation 5 players will get a 2.5GB download, PS4 players will get 4.1GB, and PC players will have to download 4.3GB of data.

Update 1.0.4 brings an option to choose between a Performance preset and a Quality preset. The Performance preset allows the game to adapt the resolution and graphic settings to deliver 60fps gameplay. The Quality preset will deliver improved visuals but with lower frame rates at 30fps. Digital Foundry noted that Assassin's Creed Valhalla does drop below 60fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and stays at 30fps on the Xbox Series S.

The update also adds a new background image to the title screen, adds various VFX, rune categories in the rune menu, increases fabric limit to 82, and some more gameplay changes. Ubisoft has also made some balancing changes with the gear, damage stats, and heavy attack modifiers. The overall stability and performance has been improved as well. Xbox Series S/X consoles will not face screen tearing issues. For PC players, the VRAM/RAM leakage issues have been fixed.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 1.0.4 brings a lot more changes and improvements to graphics, audio, animations, the world, combat, quests, user interface, abilities, raids, and photo mode.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Assassins Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PS5
Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report

