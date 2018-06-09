Assassin's Creed Odyssey Story Details Leaked on PlayStation Store

Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be revealed in full at Ubisoft's E3 2018 event but it seems that some details have been made public prematurely. Members of the Assassin's Creed subreddit have received invites from the PlayStation Store on PS4 to watch the game's world premiere trailer. Along with it comes information regarding the game's story and setting. If you were under any assumption that you'd be donning the role of Bayek or his estranged wife Amunet, the description pretty much puts an end to that. Much like the teaser Ubisoft showed off, it does take place in Greece and would have elements not too dissimilar to 300. The description is as follows:

"Take control of your destiny and write your own epic odyssey as you journey to become a legendary Spartan hero. Live incredible adventures in a world where every choice matters. Rejected by your family, you must embark on an adventure from outcast mercenary to legendary Spartan hero to uncover the truth about your past. Watch the World Premiere Trailer!"

The teaser video for Assassin's Creed Odyssey released by Ubisoft earlier shows one character kicking someone off the edge of a cliff, which is most likely a reference to the famous scene from Zack Snyder's historical fantasy war film 300, where the Spartans kicked the Persian messengers into a well when they demanded a token of submission to a new king.

It's then immediately followed by the title card that confirmed the title of the game, along with the aforementioned "See you at E3". That means Ubisoft will talk a lot more about Assassin's Creed Odyssey ahead of the Los Angeles gaming convention E3 2018, which runs from June 12-14. Ubisoft is holding a press conference on Monday, June 11.

Ubisoft's announcement came a few hours after a French video game site JeuxVideo-Live published a photo of a keychain containing a Spartan head, along with the game title, which will form a part of the marketing for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Given the two reveals, it seems that the next Assassin's Creed title will be set in ancient Greece, continuing the trend laid down by its predecessor, Assassin's Creed Origins, which was set in ancient Egypt.

There's no word on release date, though given Origins was also revealed at E3 in June before a release in late October, it's possible Odyssey might hit that target as well.

For what it's worth, Assassin's Creed Origins was a welcome return to form. Revamped combat, a fantastic representation of ancient Egypt, and a world crammed with things to do, Assassin’s Creed Origins has us optimistic on what to expect next. Though is a 2018 release date for Assassin's Creed Odyssey too soon?

