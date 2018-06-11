Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date Leaked

Hours prior to Ubisoft's E3 2018 event, it appears that the release date for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the latest game in its long-running open-world historical assassination series has been leaked. The Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date is October 5 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. What's more is, details in terms of gameplay have emerged too. You'll be donning the role of either Kassandra or Alexios - two pre-made characters both have the same story and they also have connections to the first civilisation, to what degree though, is left to the player to discover.

In addition to this, the Assassin's Creed Odyssey map is a lot bigger than Assassin's Creed Origins. It spans multiple locations of Greece and there's a greater emphasis on naval combat this time. Furthermore,Ubisoft have managed to up the enemy count, with more of them on land and sea.

All of these details come courtesy of a video that was uploaded by Unilad Gaming on Facebook which has since been pulled. However, by then it was already archived because as the old saying goes, the Internet never forgets.

Last week, members of the Assassin's Creed subreddit have received invites from the PlayStation Store on PS4 to watch the game's world premiere trailer. Along with it comes information regarding the game's story and setting. If you were under any assumption that you'd be donning the role of Bayek or his estranged wife Amunet, the description pretty much puts an end to that. Much like the teaser Ubisoft showed off, it does take place in Greece and would have elements not too dissimilar to 300. The description is as follows:

"Take control of your destiny and write your own epic odyssey as you journey to become a legendary Spartan hero. Live incredible adventures in a world where every choice matters. Rejected by your family, you must embark on an adventure from outcast mercenary to legendary Spartan hero to uncover the truth about your past. Watch the World Premiere Trailer!"

