Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date Confirmed at Ubisoft E3 2018 Event

At E3 2018, Ubisoft showed off an extended gameplay trailer for Assassin's Creed Odyssey with confirmed its release date. Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date is October 5 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It confirmed the game's Greece setting as well as the leaks that suggested you'd be playing as a Spartan warrior. It takes place during the Golden Age of Athens. A time of war between Sparta and Athens as well as the birth of philosophy and democracy. The game has you in the role of a simple mercenary tasked with being the legendary hero Greece needs you to be. Ubisoft states that choice plays an important part of the game as well. As previously leaked, you'll choose between Alexios or Kassandra - two characters at the start of the game. They share the bloodline of Leonidas, a legendary warrior.

Also, there's the Blade of Leonidas, a weapon that lets you use ranged and melee attacks on enemies. Ubisoft claims that the storytelling is revamped in Assassin's Creed Odyssey too, allowing you to select your dialogue options when in conversation with the game's many characters.

Furthermore, naval warfare appears to be a larger part of the game than ever before. In addition to this, the Assassin's Creed Odyssey map is a lot bigger than Assassin's Creed Origins. It spans multiple locations of Greece and there's a greater emphasis on naval combat this time. Furthermore,Ubisoft have managed to up the enemy count, with more of them on land and sea.

