Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date Broken Internationally

The Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is October 5. Unless of course you purchase the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold, Ultimate, or Medusa Editions which are playable from October 2, three days before release. However if you reside in the UAE, you can play the Assassin's Creed Odyssey right now, a full four days before the game's initial availability. This isn't the first time we've seen a game release early internationally and surely won't be the last. Though usually, Ubisoft's games don't tend to leak this soon, making Assassin's Creed Odyssey the exception rather than the rule.

What's interesting though is that this version of Assassin's Creed Odyssey pictured above has possibly been sourced from the game's UAE distributor due to the Arabic text on the cover. Usually, early releases or street date breaks as they're called, tend to be versions from other regions like Asia, Europe, or North America.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date in India

It's unlikely that we'll see early copies of Assassin's Creed Odyssey in India despite its proximity to the UAE. Reason being, multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have said that they're focussing on ensuring a steady supply of FIFA 19. The FIFA games have been exceedingly popular in the country and the fact that they're only officially available via Amazon India makes them a ripe target for parallel imports. As with most big budget Ubisoft games, there are a host of editions for Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Here's what India will be getting when Assassin's Creed Odyssey is available officially from October 2 onwards aside from the standard edition of the game.

How This Nintendo Wii Game Influenced Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition

The Fallen Gorgon statue (height: 33cm) – By Ubicollectibles.

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game.

64-page artbook: featuring the artworks from Ubisoft Quebec artists that led to the creation of the game.

The world map: explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with this hand-drawn artistic representation.

The selected game soundtrack: A selection of the best music from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

An additional mission: The blind King. Meet a mysterious traveller that will prove to be much more than he appears as his past is revealed.

The Kronos Pack (Including 5 epic pieces of armour, 1 epic weapon, 1 epic mount). Time is of the essence when you put yourself at the service of Kronos.

1 Temporary XP Boost.

1 Temporary Drachmas Boost.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game with special artwork.

The season pass: play new narrative arcs in Assassin's Creed Odyssey with the season pass, giving you access to recurring major story content.

With Spider-Man, Forza Horizon 4, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider already on the store shelves and Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 yet to arrive, are you going to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey this year? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.