Nintendo and Ubisoft announced Thursday that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey would be released on the Nintendo Switch, with two big caveats: only in Japan and as a “cloud edition”, which means Switch owners in Japan will have to stream the game to play it.

As such, it has its own pricing structure: JPY 730 (about Rs. 470) per day or JPY 8,400 (about Rs. 5,440) for two years. If you’re wondering what’s up with the latter, that’s because it comes close to the full price of the game on other platforms: JPY 9,072 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Season Pass Includes Assassin's Creed III Remastered

This is the second major publisher to take this path on the Switch, after Capcom with Resident Evil 7 back in May. It’s most likely a result of the limited hardware capability of the Nintendo hybrid console, which packs the Nvidia Tegra X1, the same chip used in the Google Pixel C tablet, and Nvidia’s own Shield Android TV.

There’s no word on supported resolutions and whether Switch owners will be able to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 1080p on the TV screen while docked.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey releases October 5 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players who pre-order the Gold or special editions will have access to the game starting October 2.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.