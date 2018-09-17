NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey Nintendo Switch 'Cloud Edition' Announced for Japan

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Nintendo Switch 'Cloud Edition' Announced for Japan

, 17 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Nintendo Switch 'Cloud Edition' Announced for Japan

Highlights

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey is out October 5
  • Switch 'cloud' version coming to Japan only
  • JPY 730 per day, JPY 8,400 for two years of access

Nintendo and Ubisoft announced Thursday that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey would be released on the Nintendo Switch, with two big caveats: only in Japan and as a “cloud edition”, which means Switch owners in Japan will have to stream the game to play it.

As such, it has its own pricing structure: JPY 730 (about Rs. 470) per day or JPY 8,400 (about Rs. 5,440) for two years. If you’re wondering what’s up with the latter, that’s because it comes close to the full price of the game on other platforms: JPY 9,072 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Season Pass Includes Assassin's Creed III Remastered

This is the second major publisher to take this path on the Switch, after Capcom with Resident Evil 7 back in May. It’s most likely a result of the limited hardware capability of the Nintendo hybrid console, which packs the Nvidia Tegra X1, the same chip used in the Google Pixel C tablet, and Nvidia’s own Shield Android TV.

There’s no word on supported resolutions and whether Switch owners will be able to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 1080p on the TV screen while docked.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey releases October 5 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players who pre-order the Gold or special editions will have access to the game starting October 2.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Odyssey, Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
NES Controllers for Nintendo Switch Exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers
Pricee
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Nintendo Switch 'Cloud Edition' Announced for Japan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android to Get 'Swipe to Reply' Feature: Report
  2. Amazon Pay EMI Is Now Available on Mobile: Here's How It Works
  3. OnePlus Says It's Making a Smart TV
  4. New iPhones Launched, Jio Cashback Offer, Moto G6 Plus in India & More News
  5. Avengers: Infinity War Gets Hindi Re-Release in India in October
  6. Honor 7X, Honor View 10 Updates Bring GPU Turbo Mode and More
  7. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  8. Jio Cashback Offer Makes a Comeback on Recharges Above Rs. 300
  9. Oppo Phone With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Spotted in 3 Variants
  10. Samsung Tipped to Launch Galaxy A Smartphone With Snapdragon 845 SoC
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.