Assassin's Creed Odyssey Is the Next Entry, Ubisoft Confirms

The next entry in the massively popular Assassin's Creed franchise has been revealed by Ubisoft: it's called Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The announcement was made via the game's official Twitter account, as part of a five-second clip that ended with the logo and the words: "See you at E3."

The reveal video for Assassin's Creed Odyssey shows one character kicking someone off the edge of a cliff, which is most likely a reference to the famous scene from Zack Snyder's historical fantasy war film 300, where the Spartans kicked the Persian messengers into a well when they demanded a token of submission to a new king.

It's then immediately followed by the title card that confirmed the title of the game, along with the aforementioned "See you at E3". That means Ubisoft will talk a lot more about Assassin's Creed Odyssey ahead of the Los Angeles gaming convention E3 2018, which runs from June 12-14. Ubisoft is holding a press conference on Monday, June 11.

Ubisoft's announcement came a few hours after a French video game site JeuxVideo-Live published a photo of a keychain containing a Spartan head, along with the game title, which will form a part of the marketing for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Given the two reveals, it seems that the next Assassin's Creed title will be set in ancient Greece, continuing the trend laid down by its predecessor, Assassin's Creed Origins, which was set in ancient Egypt.

There's no word on release date, though given Origins was also revealed at E3 in June before a release in late October, it's possible Odyssey might hit that target as well.

