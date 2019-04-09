PS5 and Next Xbox Launch to Have Assassin's Creed With Vikings: Report

The PS5 and next Xbox launch may see a new Assassin's Creed game which could feature vikings. Codenamed Kingdom, Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed game will skip 2019 and possibly the PS4 and Xbox One in totality. This follows The Division 2, another Ubisoft game, having a poster with the word 'Valhalla' and what appears to be a Norse god or warrior carrying the Apple of Eden, a crucial piece of the Assassin's Creed mythos. While Ubisoft has yet to comment on this tease in The Division 2, according to a report from Kotaku, this Assassin's Creed game will have vikings and be out in time for the PS5 and next Xbox.

"So does this mean that the next Assassin's Creed, confirmed by Ubisoft to be skipping 2019 and going straight to 2020 (just in time for the expected release of next-gen consoles), is all about Vikings? Well, yes," claims Kotaku's Jason Schreier. "Yes it does. A few months before this teaser emerged, Kotaku learned from two independent sources familiar with the game that 2020's Assassin's Creed, code-named Kingdom, does indeed star Vikings. We don't know much else about the game, but after the phenomenal Assassin's Creed Odyssey, we're stoked to see what's coming."

At Gamescom 2018, Ubisoft confirmed that there won't be a new Assassin's Creed game in 2019.

"On Assassin's, we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin's next year," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said. "It's just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you're not going to have a fully-fledged [sic] one."

In addition, Ubisoft will release additional content for Odyssey through 2019. "What you will have is lots of content coming on [Odyssey],” he added. “The team really want to give, on a regular basis, some new possibilities for play, so when you get [Odyssey] this year, you're going to get in for a couple of years, actually."

The latest rumours indicate that the PS5 will start at $399 (around Rs. 28,500), same as the launch price of PS4 back in 2014, whereas the upcoming Xbox One successor will be released with a price-tag of $499 (around Rs. 35,600), again same as launch price of Xbox One with Kinect sensor. The Kinect-less variant, which was added later, was sold initially at $399 (around Rs. 28,500). Prior to the Stadia reveal, the PS5 and next Xbox rumoured specifications were as follows.

PS5 specifications and price

CPU: Custom 8 cores / 16 Threads Zen 2 CPU

GPU: Custom NAVI

Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Storage: 1TB SSD

Price: $399 (around Rs. 28,500)

Next Xbox specifications and price

CPU: Custom 8 cores / 16 Threads Zen 2 CPU

GPU: Custom NAVI @12+ teraflops

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD @ 1+GB/s

DirectX Raytracing + MS AI

Price: $499 (around Rs. 35,600)

Next Xbox streaming console specifications and price

CPU: Custom 8 cores / 16 Threads Zen 2 CPU

GPU: Custom NAVI @4+ teraflops

Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD @ 1+GB/s

DirectX Raytracing + MS AI

Price: $249 (around Rs. 17,800)

