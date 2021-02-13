Games The Shop Valentine's Sale is now on and brings huge discounts to over 200 games for PC. The sale has offers across Steam, Epic Games, Bethesda Launcher, Rockstar Games Launcher, and Ubisoft Connect titles. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale will end on February 21, however, not all games will be available at discounted prices till the last day. Interested shoppers can avail up to 80 percent discount on a variety of PC games with XCOM 2 going at a huge 92 percent discount.

Valentine's Sale from Games The Shop started on February 9 and has over 200 titles for PC on discount. But not all games will be available at discounted prices during the entire duration of the sale, which ends on February 21. Over 30 games have been on sale since February 9 and will continue to be sold at discounted prices till February 19. Some of these titles include Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition priced at Rs. 329, which is a 67 percent discount; Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition (Review) priced at Rs. 937, which is a 75 percent discount; Far Cry 5 - Standard Edition (Review) priced at Rs. 599, which is an 80 percent discount; and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition priced at Rs. 1,249, which is a 75 percent discount.

Some of the other games that are discounted till February 19 are Watch Dogs 2 (Review), The Crew 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (Review), For Honor, and more.

Games like Dishonored, Doom, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls, and others went on sale on February 11 and will be sold at discounted prices till February 21. Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth is priced at Rs. 110, Dishonored at Rs. 201, Doom 3 at Rs. 110, Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,319, Fallout 4 at Rs. 600, Rage 2 at Rs. 1,439, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 141, and Hitman: Contracts at Rs. 75.

Interestingly, Death Stranding will go on sale from February 15 at an offer price of Rs. 2,399, which is a 40 percent discount.

The other discounted titles available till February 21 include Bioshock Infinite for Rs. 182, Borderlands 3 for Rs. 986, Mafia III: Definitive Edition for Rs. 849, Ni No Kuni II for Rs. 687, GTA V Premium Edition for Rs. 1,160, and Red Dead Redemption 2 for Rs. 2,143.

