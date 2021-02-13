Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Other PC Titles Get Up to 80 Percent Discount With Games The Shop Valentine's Sale

Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Other PC Titles Get Up to 80 Percent Discount With Games The Shop Valentine's Sale

Watch Dogs 2, GTA V, and Doom Eternal are also on discount.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 February 2021 16:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Other PC Titles Get Up to 80 Percent Discount With Games The Shop Valentine's Sale

Valentine's Sale includes PC games across digital stores

Highlights
  • Games The Shop Valentine's Sale offers Death Stranding at 40 percent off
  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 329
  • The Valentine's Sale has many AAA titles on huge discounts

Games The Shop Valentine's Sale is now on and brings huge discounts to over 200 games for PC. The sale has offers across Steam, Epic Games, Bethesda Launcher, Rockstar Games Launcher, and Ubisoft Connect titles. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale will end on February 21, however, not all games will be available at discounted prices till the last day. Interested shoppers can avail up to 80 percent discount on a variety of PC games with XCOM 2 going at a huge 92 percent discount.

Valentine's Sale from Games The Shop started on February 9 and has over 200 titles for PC on discount. But not all games will be available at discounted prices during the entire duration of the sale, which ends on February 21. Over 30 games have been on sale since February 9 and will continue to be sold at discounted prices till February 19. Some of these titles include Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition priced at Rs. 329, which is a 67 percent discount; Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition (Review) priced at Rs. 937, which is a 75 percent discount; Far Cry 5 - Standard Edition (Review) priced at Rs. 599, which is an 80 percent discount; and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition priced at Rs. 1,249, which is a 75 percent discount.

Some of the other games that are discounted till February 19 are Watch Dogs 2 (Review), The Crew 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (Review), For Honor, and more.

Games like Dishonored, Doom, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls, and others went on sale on February 11 and will be sold at discounted prices till February 21. Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth is priced at Rs. 110, Dishonored at Rs. 201, Doom 3 at Rs. 110, Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,319, Fallout 4 at Rs. 600, Rage 2 at Rs. 1,439, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 141, and Hitman: Contracts at Rs. 75.

Interestingly, Death Stranding will go on sale from February 15 at an offer price of Rs. 2,399, which is a 40 percent discount.

The other discounted titles available till February 21 include Bioshock Infinite for Rs. 182, Borderlands 3 for Rs. 986, Mafia III: Definitive Edition for Rs. 849, Ni No Kuni II for Rs. 687, GTA V Premium Edition for Rs. 1,160, and Red Dead Redemption 2 for Rs. 2,143.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Games The Shop, Valentine’s Day Sale, Steam, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Bethesda, Rockstar Games
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera Sensor Ahead of February 15 India Launch

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Other PC Titles Get Up to 80 Percent Discount With Games The Shop Valentine's Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 Could Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000, Launch Expected Soon
  3. ISRO Joins Hands With MapmyIndia to Take on Google Maps
  4. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet With HDR OLED Display Launched in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  7. iPad Air (2020), Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil 2 Review
  8. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Here’s a Teaser for Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Coming This Sunday
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Other PC Titles Get Up to 80 Percent Discount With Games The Shop Valentine's Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera Sensor Ahead of February 15 India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A12 India Support Page Goes Live, Price Expected Under Rs. 15,000
  4. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in Talks to Testify at US House Hearing in March: Report
  5. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Qualcomm Complain Against Nvidia Arm Acquisition; US FTC Opens Probe: Report
  6. Google Signs $76 Million Deal With French Publishers for News Snippets in Search
  7. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  8. Amazon to Integrate Pantry Within Fresh Store in India, Two-Hour Delivery Offered to Customers
  9. ISRO Joins Hands With MapmyIndia to Take on Google Maps With Homegrown Mapping Portal
  10. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro With Dolby Vision Support, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com