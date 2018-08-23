Assassin's Creed Won't Have a New Game in 2019: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed will not see a new instalment in 2019, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed at Gamescom 2018 on Wednesday.

GameSpot reports that Guillemot put the gap-year down to the development process of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and its predecessor Assassin’s Creed Origins. Both titles were developed at the same time – Odyssey by Ubisoft Quebec, and Origins by Ubisoft Montreal – and hence could be released close to each other.

"On Assassin's, we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin's next year," Guillemot said. "It's just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you're not going to have a fully-fledged [sic] one."

In addition, Ubisoft will release additional content for Odyssey through 2019. "What you will have is lots of content coming on [Odyssey],” he added. “The team really want to give, on a regular basis, some new possibilities for play, so when you get [Odyssey] this year, you're going to get in for a couple of years, actually."

This is the second time in recent years that Ubisoft has willingly decided to take a year off for its popular franchise, after skipping 2016 for its mainline entries. Guillemot reflected on that decision and said: "[The time] gave the team the possibility to really bring what they wanted to. The community has been responding very well to it and when I see what we are bringing with Odyssey I know that the community that got back in with Origins will be amazed."

Ubisoft Montreal kicked off Assassin’s Creed in 2007, and the Quebec team – located in the same Canadian province – has worked alongside since 2010’s Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood. The only major entry not handled by either of the two was 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Rogue from Ubisoft Sofia.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is set to release October 5 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders for Spartan Collector’s Edition will get early access starting October 2.

