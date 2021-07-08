Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin’s Creed ‘Infinity’ Confirmed to Be in the Works by Ubisoft, Could Be a Live Service Game

Assassin’s Creed ‘Infinity’ Confirmed to Be in the Works by Ubisoft, Could Be a Live-Service Game

Reports claim that the new Assassin’s Creed will be an evolving online game similar to the likes of Fortnite or GTA Online.

By ANI | Updated: 8 July 2021 10:14 IST
Assassin’s Creed ‘Infinity’ Confirmed to Be in the Works by Ubisoft, Could Be a Live-Service Game

The new title also marks a shift in how Ubisoft develops Assassin's Creed games

Highlights
  • Development of the title was impacted by sexual misconduct allegations
  • Managers accused of misconduct are still in senior positions in Ubisoft
  • New game is being developed under "collaborative, cross-studio structure"

Ubisoft has officially confirmed the existence of a new Assassin's Creed game codenamed Infinity, after a report detailed the new online service-based game.

According to The Verge, while Ubisoft's announcement doesn't shed much light on what form the new game will take, reports claim that it will be an evolving online game similar to the likes of Fortnite or GTA Online.

Infinity marks what is likely to be the biggest change in the franchise's history since its debut in 2007. Until now, Ubisoft has tended to release a new standalone Assassin's Creed game once every one or two years, each focused on a single location and time period.

But according to the new report, Infinity will feature multiple connected settings that may look and play differently, and this number may expand over time. The new game is reportedly years away from release.

The new title also marks a shift in how Ubisoft develops Assassin's Creed games, the company said. While previous game titles have generally been led alternatively by its teams in Montreal and Quebec City, the new game is being developed under a "collaborative, cross-studio structure" between the two studios.

"Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft's most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that''s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft," the company said.

The development of the title has reportedly been impacted by a recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against senior Ubisoft employees last year. Employees are reportedly angry that managers accused of misconduct are still in senior positions within the company.

As per The Verge, a spokesperson for Ubisoft told, "Any employee that had allegations and remains at Ubisoft has had their case rigorously reviewed by a third party and were either exonerated or underwent appropriate disciplinary actions."

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ubisoft, Fortnite, GTA Online, Assassins Creed, Infinity
Google 'Unlawfully' Preserves Play Store Monopoly, US States Allege in Lawsuit

Related Stories

Assassin’s Creed ‘Infinity’ Confirmed to Be in the Works by Ubisoft, Could Be a Live-Service Game
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  5. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  6. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  8. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Leaked Again
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘TikTok Resumes’ Programme Lets Users Apply for US-Based Jobs With Video CVs
  2. Assassin’s Creed ‘Infinity’ Confirmed to Be in the Works by Ubisoft, Could Be a Live-Service Game
  3. Google 'Unlawfully' Preserves Play Store Monopoly, US States Allege in Lawsuit
  4. Donald Trump Sues Facebook, Twitter, Google, Alleging They Silence Conservative Opinions
  5. Microsoft Issues Emergency Update for PrintNightmare Security Flaw, Update Your PC Now
  6. PhonePe Continues to Take on the Competition in UPI App Ecosystem With Over 46 Percent Share: NPCI
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Suggests Under-Display Selfie Camera Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  9. Vivo X70 Tipped to Come With f/1.15 Camera Aperture, Five-Axis Image Stabilisation, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Microsoft Teams Together Mode to Now Work for 2 to 49 Participants: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com