Gameloft's highly popular racing game Asphalt 9: Legends has just received a major update. This includes a new game mode, new cars, a new event, and also 60 frames-per-second (fps) gameplay performance on the 2018 iPhones. The game has so far been running in 30fps across mobile platforms and the only way to play it in 60fps was on a Windows PC.

The new winter update (version 1.2.3) to Asphalt 9: Legends (Review) adds the Bugatti Chiron Mega Event, which gives players control of Bugatti's newest hyper car, in a campaign with new daily events that can unlock this car in the main game as well. A new slipstream mode helps build nitro faster when you're tailing your opponents, helping you to boost past them to take the lead. New cars in this update include SIN R1 550, Genty Akylone, Maserati Alfieri and McLaren 570S Coupe.

The Asphalt 9 update also adds new rules to multiplayer races like 'no knockdowns', 'no rating point drops', and more to add more variety. Collecting the McLaren 570S Coupe will now unlock a McLaren-branded season called 'French Connection'. Besides these major updates, there are also other fixes, rebalancing of certain cars and seasonal gifts that can be unlocked between now to Christmas.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR users will now play the game in a high-performance 60fps mode, which was offered only in the Windows 10 version of the game so far. There's no additional setting for this and the above mentioned devices would automatically run in 60fps mode after installing the update. There should be a clear improvement in visual fidelity and the overall racing would appear a lot smoother with this update. None of the Android phones have received this update so far, and no announcement has been made so far regarding this.