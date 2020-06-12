Technology News
ARK: Survival Evolved Is Free on the Epic Games Store Till June 18

ARK: Survival Evolved typically costs around Rs. 1,000 when not on sale. Epic Games Store has offers on different editions of the game as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 June 2020 16:13 IST
ARK: Survival Evolved Is Free on the Epic Games Store Till June 18

ARK: Survival Evolved is rated TEEN

Highlights
  • ARK: Survival Evolved available for free on Epic Games Store
  • It is free till June 18
  • ARK: Survival Evolved typically costs around Rs. 1,000

ARK: Survival Evolved is free on the Epic Games Store as part of its weekly free game giveaway. The survival adventure game developed by Studio Wildcard launched in 2017 and is now available for free till June 18. Epic Games has been giving away free games every week for quite some time now and the list has included AAA titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, Borderlands, and more. Now, ARK: Survival Evolved is next on the list and those who download the game before June 18 will have it forever.

ARK: Survival Evolved first went live on the Epic Games Store as a free download yesterday, June 11. Being a weekly free game, it will stay available for free till June 18, after which, it will be replaced by another free game. Notably, not just the base game, the Modkit and multiple ARK Expansion Maps are available for free as well. The season pass is available at a 50 percent discount. Outside the sale, ARK: Survival Evolved costs $13.99 (roughly Rs. 1,060) on the Epic Games Store and is listed on Steam for Rs. 1,099.

The game puts you in a mysterious island that is home to primeval creatures that you can kill or tame by using and upgrading your skills. It has a multiplayer component as well and you can meet other players on the island. The ultimate aim is to escape.

To download ARK: Survival Evolved for free, head to the Epic Games Store click on View Offers or scroll down to Editions and you should see the Get option for downloading the game. If you are using the Epic Games desktop app, go to the Store section and you should see ARK: Survival Evolved right there. Follow the aforementioned steps and just wait for it to download and install.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: ARK Survival Evolved, Epic Games Store
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
ARK: Survival Evolved Is Free on the Epic Games Store Till June 18
