NDTV Gadgets360.com

Arena of Valor Won't Need Nintendo Switch Online: Tencent

, 24 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Arena of Valor Won't Need Nintendo Switch Online: Tencent

Highlights

  • Arena of Valor launches in September
  • It won't require Switch Online subscription
  • Might be the case for all Switch free-to-play games

Tencent’s free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title Arena of Valor won’t need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription when it launches on the Nintendo hybrid console in September, the publisher has announced.

Variety cites Tencent to say Arena of Valor players won’t have to pay for Nintendo’s subscription service to play with others. This further contributes to the report from earlier in August that free-to-play Switch titles such as Fortnite, Fallout Shelter, Paladins, and Pokemon Quest won’t require Nintendo Switch Online.

A keen-eyed Switch user pointed out on gaming forum Reset Era that the Nintendo eShop descriptions for standard online titles and free-to-play online titles have a major difference. The former, say a game such as Minecraft, state: "From the full launch of the Nintendo Switch Online membership service in 2018, online play requires a paid membership."

But the latter, which includes the aforementioned free-to-play titles, don't have that sentence on their Nintendo eShop page. Tencent’s announcement about Arena of Valor is a nugget of the proof Switch owners were looking for.

Nintendo’s position would put it alongside Sony, which doesn't require PlayStation Plus for free-to-play titles. Microsoft's Xbox One, on the other hand, requires its Xbox Live Gold subscription service for any kind of online play.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Arena of Valor, Nintendo Switch Online, Tencent
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sony Is Relaunching Its Aibo Robot Dog - And, It Hopes, Its Brand
Spider-Man Is Out for PS4 on September 7. Here Are 4 Movies and Comics to Check Out Before That
Vivo Nex
Arena of Valor Won't Need Nintendo Switch Online: Tencent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Blackberry Key 2
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 First Impressions: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 845
  2. Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
  3. Xiaomi's Poco Launcher Available for Download for MIUI-Based Phones
  4. Realme 2 to Be Flipkart-Exclusive, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Today via Mi.com
  8. Honor 8X Live Image Leak Suggests Huawei Mate 20-Like Design
  9. Oppo R17 Pro With Triple Camera Setup Launched, Oppo R17 Price Revealed
  10. Realme 2 to Sport Snapdragon SoC, Teased to Be Available on Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.