Apple Starts Selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller on Its Store, No Sign of PlayStation DualShock 4 Yet

Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller is now available to buy on Apple's website.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 16:01 IST
Highlights
  • The controller costs $59.95
  • It is now available on Apple's website
  • For the first time, Apple has directly sold controllers by Microsoft

Apple has started selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller in its online stores, after adding support for the gamepad in the latest software updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the Mac.

The controller, spotted by MacRumors on Wednesday, costs $59.95 (roughly Rs. 4,300). It is now available on Apple's website. As of now, Sony's DualShock 4 has not appeared on Apple.com. The move marks the first time Apple has directly sold controllers by Microsoft or Sony, the report notes.

The Cupertino-based company introduced support for the PlayStation and Xbox wireless gamepads with iOS 13, iPadOS, tvOS 13, and macOS 10.15 Catalina. The latest macOS version was released earlier this week, while iOS 13, iPadOS, and tvOS 13 were released in September.

Earlier this week, the Apple Support Twitter handle pointed to a support page that detailed how users can pair a PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller or Xbox Wireless Controller with their Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, or Mac. Apple notes that "some controller functions aren't supported when paired with an Apple device, including the controller's audio jack."

According to earlier reports, Microsoft was expected to introduce a mini Xbox priced around $60, especially for its Project xCloud.

Project xCloud is a vision for game-streaming technology that was introduced in October 2018 to complement Microsoft's console hardware and to give gamers more choices.

The tiny box would be designed to make it easier for users to connect their Xbox controller to TVs and offer minimal processing power itself.

Further reading: Project xCloud, Apple, Xbox
