NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Elder Scrolls: Blades iPhone Xs Trailer Shows Off Console Quality Visuals

The Elder Scrolls: Blades iPhone Xs Trailer Shows Off Console Quality Visuals

, 12 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
The Elder Scrolls: Blades iPhone Xs Trailer Shows Off Console Quality Visuals

Highlights

  • Blades is out this Fall
  • It will allow you to square off against dragons like Skyrim
  • It is playable in first-person

At the iPhone Xs and Xs Max event, Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard took to the stage to show off The Elder Scrolls: Blades. The latest entry in the long-running Elder Scrolls franchise, Blades will utilise the processing capabilities to deliver console quality visuals for greater immersion Howard said. A live gameplay trailer showed off a host of varied areas ranging from dark corridors to wide, open sunlit areas. Thanks to the iPhone Xs' OLED display, details that would usually go amiss are now brought to light such as surface textures like rocky caverns or snowy ground. Plus, lighting is enhanced as well with reflections bouncing off your character's weapons. Howard also stated that audio gets a boost as well thanks to the iPhone Xs' speakers.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades trailer also featured full scale processing, new depth of field effects, and is running 40 percent faster than it does on previous generation iOS devices. It ended with a tease of a dragon fight, harkening back to the most popular game in The Elder Scrolls series, Skyrim.

However, The Elder Scrolls: Blades doesn't have a release date yet. All Howard mentioned was that it will be available this Fall.  The Elder Scrolls: Blades is played from a first-person perspective and has been specifically designed for mobile with touch controls and support for both landscape or portrait mode. Blades will release first on Android and iOS this year, and on consoles, PC, and VR sometime in the future.

This isn't Bethesda's first stab of trying to bring the Elder Scrolls series to mobile platforms. After all, it did bring Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch and prior to that its very first attempt at handheld gaming was an Elder Scrolls PSP game called The Elder Scrolls Travels: Oblivion which was canceled midway in development.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone xs, iPhone Xs max, The Elder Scrolls Blades, Elder Scrolls Blades
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Apple Watch Series 4 With Bigger Display, ECG Capability Launched
Billion Capture Plus
The Elder Scrolls: Blades iPhone Xs Trailer Shows Off Console Quality Visuals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Dual-SIM Models Launched: Highlights
  2. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Launched: India Price Revealed
  3. Huawei Maimang 7 With 4 Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play
  5. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie-Based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Update
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  7. How to Watch iPhone Launch Live Stream Today
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update Brings New Sanhok Map, Anti-Cheating Measures
  9. 2018 iPhone Models Images, Case Covers, SIM Trays Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.