Technology News
loading

Apple Says Fortnite Maker Wanted Special Deal to Create Own Game Store

Apple removed Fortnite earlier this month after Epic rolled out its own method of making purchases within the game.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 August 2020 10:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Says Fortnite Maker Wanted Special Deal to Create Own Game Store

Epic filed a similar case against Google

Highlights
  • Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store
  • Epic sued Apple over the removal citing violation of antitrust laws
  • Apple claimed Epic sent a mail saying it won't comply with payment rules

Apple on Friday alleged that Epic Games' chief executive had asked it for a "side letter" to create its own game store within the iPhone maker's App Store, which Apple said would have upended the store's commission-based business model. The disclosure came in a court filing on Friday in which Apple asked a federal judge in California to deny a request by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games to be kept in the iPhone maker's App Store as a dispute between the two over Apple's in-app payment rules plays out.

Epic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple removed the popular game earlier this month after Epic rolled out its own method of making purchases within the game, which Apple said violated its App Store rules. Those rules require games and other apps to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of between 15 percent and 30 percent.

Epic sued Apple over the removal, claiming the App Store rules violate antitrust laws. Epic also launched a public relations campaign, with a #FreeFortnite social media push and a parody of Apple's famous "1984" ad.

 

 

In the filing before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, Apple aimed to frame the dispute as part of a broader business disagreement, alleging that Epic CEO Tim Sweeney asked for an exception to its rules to create an "Epic Games Store" inside the App Store. After it rejected the request, Sweeney criticized how it runs the store, Apple said.

Apple said that Sweeney sent Phil Schiller, Apple's App Store chief, an email at 2 a.m. saying Epic would no longer comply with the payment rules, and rolled out its own payment system hours later.

Epic has asked the court to issue an order blocking Apple's removal of "Fortnite" from the store, saying that the move - along with Apple's threat to terminate the company's developer account - would cause irreparable harm to Epic and should be put on hold while the case plays out.

Epic said the termination of its developer account could also hamper its ability to offer a product called Unreal Engine, a software tool for computer graphics that hundreds of other games and other apps use to power their offerings.

In Friday's filing, Apple called the removal of "Fortnite" from the App Store a "self-inflicted wound" and argued that Rogers should not grant Epic's request.

"Epic knew full well that, in circumventing Apple's processes and breaching its contracts, it was putting its entire relationship with Apple — including its Unreal Engine and other projects — at serious risk," Apple wrote in its filing. "Epic made the calculated decision to breach anyway, and then run to this Court to argue that its customers were being damaged."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Apple, Epic Games
Asus ZenBook UX425JA Review

Related Stories

Apple Says Fortnite Maker Wanted Special Deal to Create Own Game Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mirzapur Season 2 Teased to Be Coming Soon by Amazon Prime Video
  2. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  3. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
  4. PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement Teased for August 24
  5. Redmi 9 Prime Review
  6. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display Teased
  7. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  8. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  9. Flipkart Launches Nokia Media Streamer Priced at Rs. 3,499
  10. Four New Phones Launching in India Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Tenet Final Trailer Arrives as Christopher Nolan’s Movie Opens in Theatres Next Week
  2. FreeFortnite Tournament Taunts Apple Amidst Legal Battle
  3. Facebook Denounces Hate and Bigotry, Its India Chief Says Amid Content Row
  4. Apple Says Fortnite Maker Wanted Special Deal to Create Own Game Store
  5. Google Pixel 5 Renders and Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  6. Sony’s New Software Allows Its Cameras to Work as Webcams During Video Calls
  7. Twitter Privacy Ruling Delayed After Dispute Among EU Regulators
  8. Facebook Pushes for Data Portability Legislation Ahead of US FTC Hearing
  9. Redmi 9, Oppo A53 2020, More Phones Launching in India Next Week
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20-Series Phones Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With Pro Video Mode and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com