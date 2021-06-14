Technology News
Apple Reveals New Game Controls UI and SDKs

Apple will allow for better sharing of images and videos captured while playing games.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 June 2021 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's new game controller UI in action

Highlights
  • Apple's controller UI has better grip locations for different hand sizes
  • Video content is shared using ReplayKit framework
  • Apple has made it easier to customise the UI according to the developer

Apple is working on introducing a virtual game controller UI for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS, and tvOS. Apple is also extending support for the physical gaming controllers from the likes of major gaming developers. The controller will make it easier to capture images and videos from iOS devices while gaming. This announcement was made in Apple's Platforms State of the Union held after the World Wide Developers Conference 2021. Apple also announced that it will be easier to customise the controls as well.

Apple announced the new UI in its Platform State of the Union. An engineer discussed the following while unveiling the Apple's game controller UI, "These new on-screen controls for iPhone and iPad look amazing, and they're carefully tuned for grip locations across hand sizes and for a great responsiveness and feel. They're easy to add to your application and act just like a game controller. Instead of writing your own on-screen overlay UI and translating touch inputs into your game input system, these on-screen controls appear to your code just like game controller framework GCController objects, so your input logic can remain much more consistent."

Apple is also utilising ReplayKit to allow users to quickly capture the last 15 seconds of gameplay by long-pressing the share button. The engineer also mentioned, "As I showed you earlier, the system gestures for media capture are a double press to capture a screenshot to your Camera Roll, and a long press to start and stop a ReplayKit recording. This year, we're adding a super cool new type of media capture, 15-second highlights. So now, instead of having to remember to start and stop your recording, players can just turn on automatic background buffering, which will let them save the last 15 seconds of gameplay any time they long press."

The engineer also mentioned that it will be possible to customise the controller with your own symbols as integration has become easier with the colour and style of the developer's game. "They adjust to a variety of layouts depending on whether you want just one button, three buttons, or a D-pad and multiple buttons," said the Apple engineer. "The core principle of the on-screen controller is that the left and the right regions are independently configured and that the layout is determined based on the configuration."

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Game Controller, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
Satvik Khare
