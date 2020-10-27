Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite

Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite

Epic Games describes its #FreeFortnite campaign as a fight against ‘anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplace’.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 27 October 2020 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite

Apple has maintained that its action of removing Fortnite from its App Store was fair

Highlights
  • Epic Games CEO accused Apple of being anti-competitive
  • Apple maintains that it was fair to remove Fortnite from App Store
  • Epic’s lawsuit against Apple has been recommended for a jury trial

Epic Games is not backing out of a fight with Apple even as Fortnite stays out of the App Store. A day after saying that Apple had no right over “the fruit of Epic's labour” in court filings, CEO Tim Sweeney took potshots at Apple on Twitter while replying to user comments about the ongoing court case. Apple had pulled Fortnite from the App Store in August after Epic Games had enabled the option for players to pay directly to the game developer for in-app purchases, in an attempt to bypass the 30 percent fee that Apple charges.

“What's most disturbing about Apple's position is that they seem to truly believe they ‘own' all commerce involving phones they make, characterizing direct payment as theft, smuggling, and even shoplifting. It's a crazy, misguided view,” Sweeney wrote on Twitter yesterday. In one of several replies to comments on his post, he said that just because Apple sold a phone does not give it the right to tax and control the person who bought the phone.

Epic has been engaged in a fierce #FreeFortnite campaign against Google and Apple for what it describes is a fight against “anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplace”. However, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers hearing its case against Apple did not grant an injunction that could allow Fortnite to be unblocked on App Store.

Apple has maintained that its action of removing Fortnite from its App Store was fair. The company recently said that its conduct was reasonable, its actions were undertaken in good faith to advance legitimate business interests, and that they had the effect of promoting, encouraging, and increasing competition. “Epic's flagrant disregard for its contractual commitments and other misconduct has caused significant harm to Apple,” The Verge quoted from Apple's court filings on Friday.

Lawyers representing Epic Games in the suit against Apple were quoted in a report by TechCrunch, saying that Epic had breached some of the contractual restrictions that Apple imposes on iOS developers because those were unlawful. “Epic chose to take a stand against Apple's monopoly to illustrate that competition could exist on iOS, and that consumers would welcome and benefit from it. Epic did so without advance notice to Apple because Apple would otherwise have used its monopoly control to prevent that competition from happening,” the report quoted the lawyers as saying.

But Apple is not just on the wrong side of Epic Games these days. Facebook Games launched recently as a cloud service offering titles such as Asphalt 9 that boot up directly from the social network for Android users is not on iOS devices. Vice president of Play Jason Rubin tweeted yesterday saying that Apple had shot down multiple requests of approval of its iOS cloud concepts.

While Apple has not issued a response to Ruben's allegations of blocking Facebook Games from being used on iOS devices, Judge Rogers has reportedly recommended that a jury trial be held sometime in July 2021 to settle the civil lawsuit filed against it by Epic Games.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Apple, App Store, Epic Apple case, Facebook Games
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition With All-Black Design Launched in India

Related Stories

Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  2. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  4. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  5. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  6. Micromax In Series to Debut With MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 SoCs
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  8. Vivo V20 Review
  9. Redmi K30S Debuts as a Rebranded Version of Mi 10T
  10. Apple Working on Entry-Level AirPods, Launch Expected H1 2021: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Public Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia Ankhi Das Steps Down
  2. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition With All-Black Design Launched in India
  3. Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite
  4. Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints
  5. Micromax In Series Phones Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 SoCs
  6. Tinder Expands Its In-App Face-to-Face Video Chat Feature Globally
  7. Airtel Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue on Higher Tariffs, Data Usage
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Users May Need to Re-Enable COVID-19 Contact Tracing When Switching: Report
  9. Microsoft Lobe Machine Learning Desktop App With Image Classification Support Now Available for Free
  10. AMD to Buy Xilinx in All-Stock Deal Valued at $35 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com