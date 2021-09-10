Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Apple Rebuffs Epic Request to Restore Fortnite Developer Account in South Korea

Apple Rebuffs Epic Request to Restore Fortnite Developer Account in South Korea

Epic broke Apple's rules when it introduced its own in-app payment system in Fortnite to circumvent commissions.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 September 2021 14:30 IST
Apple Rebuffs Epic Request to Restore Fortnite Developer Account in South Korea

Apple said Epic Games would have to agree to comply with Apple's App Store review guidelines

Highlights
  • Epic Games asked Apple to restore its Fortnite developer account
  • Epic broke Apple's rules when it introduced its own in-app payment system
  • Apple had kicked Fortnite off the App Store

Apple rejected on Thursday a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker's iOS platform in South Korea to add its own payment option, in their latest tussle over app development fees.

Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic Games, alleging that the smartphone maker has abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps.

Their battle pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app purchases.

The legislation is expected to go into effect on around September 15.

Epic said in a post on Twitter it had asked Apple to restore its Fortnite developer account, adding: "Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law."

But Apple said Epic Games would have to agree to comply with Apple's App Store review guidelines and it will not consider any request for reinstatement of Epic Games' developer programme account in the absence of such an agreement.

"We would welcome Epic's return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else", Apple said in an emailed statement.

It said even if the South Korean legislation were to become law, it would impose no obligation on the firm to approve any developer programme account application.

Legal experts and developers around the world await a decision in an antitrust case Epic Games has filed against Apple in a US court.

Epic broke Apple's rules when it introduced its own in-app payment system in Fortnite to circumvent Apple's commissions. Apple told Epic Games that the move had violated its rules and kicked the game off the App Store.

Facing growing anti-trust scrutiny from global regulators, Apple said last week that it would let some apps like Netflix provide links to their websites for user payments, a small concession that would allow app developers to bypass the controversial 30 percent App Store fee it charges.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games, Apple, Fortnite, iOS
Chevrolet Silverado 2022 Models Get Tech Upgrades With Larger Dashboard Screens, Google Assistant Support

Related Stories

Apple Rebuffs Epic Request to Restore Fortnite Developer Account in South Korea
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  2. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  3. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  5. Amazon Introduces Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Faster Performance, Wi-Fi 6
  6. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  7. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  8. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. SolarWinds Hack: Wide-Ranging SEC Probe Sparks Fear in Corporate America
  2. Realme 9 India Launch Will Take Place in 2022, Company Confirms
  3. CoWIN KYC-VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details
  4. Acer TravelMate P2 Laptops With AMD Ryzen Pro Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Rebuffs Epic Request to Restore Fortnite Developer Account in South Korea
  6. Cryptocurrency Legalised in Ukraine as Country Attempts to Make Market Transparent, Prevent Frauds
  7. Chevrolet Silverado 2022 Models Get Tech Upgrades With Larger Dashboard Screens, Google Assistant Support
  8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Asks Staff to 'Go Super Hardcore' to Ensure Decent Q3 Delivery Number, Internal Mail Shows
  9. Google Meet Adds Quick Settings Panel to Offer Access to Effects Before, During Video Calls: How to Use
  10. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch; iPhone 14 Pro Models May Sport Under-Display Face ID
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com