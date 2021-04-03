Technology News
Apple Arcade Adds 30 New Games, Two New Game Categories

New games that have been introduced in the Apple Arcade catalogue include NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, and The Oregon Trail, among others.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 April 2021 13:06 IST
Apple Arcade Adds 30 New Games, Two New Game Categories

Apple Arcade brings two new game categories – Timeless Classics and App Store Greats

Apple Arcade has added more than 30 new games in a major expansion of its catalogue, and also added two new game categories to help people find the games they want more easily. The gaming subscription service by Apple offers benefits like no ads, fully unlocked games, no in-app purchases, and family sharing with up to six people. Fresh games that have been introduced in the Apple Arcade catalogue include NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, and The Oregon Trail, among others. Apple has also introduced two new categories called Timeless Classics and App Store Greats. Apple Arcade now includes more than 180 games.

Detailing the two new game categories in Apple Arcade, the Cupertino giant said that Timeless Classics category includes universally loved, quintessential genres with titles such as Good Sudoku by Zach Gage, Chess — Play & Learn, and Backgammon. The other category — called App Store Greats — has award-winning games like Threes!, Mini Metro, and Fruit Ninja Classic. Apple Arcade earlier had only one section called Arcade Originals.

Apple has introduced more than 30 new games in the Apple Arcade Originals catalogue. This includes NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition by 2K Games with the latest NBA roster for 5-on-5 basketball. A new game called Simon's Cat: Story Time has also been launched, developed by Tactile Games Limited. This game is based on the highly popular animated series Simon's Cat and allows users to solve puzzles and riddles.

Star Trek: Legends game by Tilting Point has also been launched, along with The Oregon Trail by Gameloft, Cut the Rope Remastered by Paladin Studios, and SongPop Party by Gameloft. Additional games launching today on Apple Arcade include Fantasian, Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker, World of Demons, Clap Hanz Golf, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Pop Tap Beat. More titles coming soon to the service include Legends of Kingdom Rush, Frenzic Overtime, and Leo's Fortune.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that costs Rs. 99/ month or Rs. 99/ year with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. The gaming service can also be purchased as part of the Apple One Individual (Rs. 195) and Family (Rs. 365) subscription plans.

Tasneem Akolawala
LinkedIn Employees Get Week-Long ‘RestUp’ Leave for Well-Being

