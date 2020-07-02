Technology News
  • Apple Arcade Cancels Some Games Amidst Strategy Shift to Retain Subscribers: Report

Apple Arcade Cancels Some Games Amidst Strategy Shift to Retain Subscribers: Report

Several game titles were cancelled mid-production as Apple is looking for titles to keep gamers hooked.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 2 July 2020 16:59 IST
Apple Arcade is offered at Rs. 99 per month after free trial in India

Highlights
  • Apple Arcade is rethinking strategy to retain subscription
  • Gaming subscription service reportedly failed to generate desired buzz
  • Apple wants more engaging gaming titles

Apple Arcade is reportedly trying a new strategy in an attempt to retain subscribers' interest. Apple has cancelled contracts for some games in development for Arcade while looking out for more captivating titles, a report claimed. The move is aimed to increase “engagement” from users on its Rs. 99 per month video game subscription service that was launched back in September last year.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the California-based technology giant has already scrapped contracts with multiple game studios. In April, an Arcade creative producer reportedly informed some developers that their titles didn't generate the level of “engagement” Apple was hoping for. The platform is looking at titles that will keep gamers hooked, so much so that they will stay on following the first month of free trial.

The subscription service offers unlimited access to a wide range of games, without interrupting ads or constantly pushing users to spend extra money to gain progress or unlockables. As mentioned, Apple Arcade costs Rs. 99 per month after the free trial.

While Apple Arcade was critically acclaimed upon launch, none of the 120 titles on offer managed to taste great popularity. While the company hasn't revealed performance figures, Arcade recently began offering a second free trial month that might be an indicator that users don't retain their subscription for long.

Bloomberg writes that the developers who had their contracts cancelled now face financial troubles, intensified owing to the ongoing pandemic. Apple did pay the studios amounts based on development milestones they have already achieved and has also informed that they would collaborate with them on future titles to meet the new goals.

Comments

Apple, Apple Arcade, Apple Arcade Games
