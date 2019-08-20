Earlier in March this year, Apple announced its new game subscription service called Apple Arcade. Since then, the company has been silent about it. Apple Arcade is expected to launch this fall with over 100 games that will be exclusive to the service. The subscription-based service will be compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices. Until now, we've all been wondering how Apple will price its game subscription service, but now we seem to have a hint, thanks to a new leak.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, which managed to sign up for an early access program for Apple Arcade, the upcoming game subscription service is likely to be priced at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 350) per month. The monthly subscription price will enable Apple Arcade users to access a large number of paid apps which are available on the App Store.

So far, the early access program was open to Apple's employees at a small amount of $0.49 (roughly Rs. 35) per month. Apple Arcade will be available with a one-month trial after which customers will have to sign up for the paid plan. After paying the monthly flat fee, users don't need to pay for additional in-app purchases or even view ads.

There's no word on how Apple may price Arcade in India. The company's pricing for its digital offerings in India has been quite different from standard international pricing. Apple had announced that the service will roll out in over 150 countries.

The pricing details were spotted by 9to5Mac in an API used by the App Store app. A 'promotional message' in the API seems to have revealed the price for Apple's upcoming game subscription service. The service will be open to all members within a Family Sharing account as well. The publication claims that the pricing might change before the formal launch.

Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone launch event on September 10 this year. The Cupertino-based company might also announce pricing or launch details for Apple Arcade at the launch event. Apple has been working with Walt Disney Co, Sega, and Annapurna Interactive to develop its new game service.