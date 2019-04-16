Apple is reportedly spending over $500 million to build its own stable of games for the 'Arcade' gaming service.

The iPhone-maker announced its first-ever game subscription service called Apple Arcade in March that would feature over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases from renowned creators like Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong and Will Wright.

"Apple is spending 'hundreds of millions' of dollars, 'likely' over $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,500 crores) in total, to secure games for the subscription offering.

"It's reportedly spending 'several' million dollars per game, and is offering perks if developers grant temporary exclusives that keep titles off Android or even console subscriptions like the Xbox Game Pass," the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Apple Arcade would launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries from a new tab on the App Store across iOS, macOS and tvOS, the company had announced.

With the simplicity of a single subscription, Apple Arcade will bring games to the App Store's more than one billion gaming customers.

The service will feature games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and dozens more.