Apple Arcade Adds New Annual Subscription Plan for Rs. 999 in India

The new plan will join already available Rs. 99 monthly Apple Arcade plan in the country.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 15:58 IST
At present, Indian users need to pay Rs. 99 a month for the service, which equals to Rs. 1,188 annually

Highlights
  • Apple has added $49.99 annual subscriber plan in the US
  • At present, Indian users need to pay Rs. 99 a month for the service
  • Apple Arcade was launched on September 19 with more than 100 games

Apple's subscription-based gaming service Arcade is adding an annual subscription option for Rs. 999 per year, joining the existing Rs. 99 monthly subscription option. Similarly, Apple has added $49.99 annual subscriber plan in the US and the same plan will cost $59.99 per year in Canada, GBP 49.99 per year in the UK, and EUR 49.99 per year in Europe.

At present, Indian users need to pay Rs. 99 a month for the service, which equals to Rs. 1,188 annually, but with the new annual plan, users will end up paying Rs. 83.25 a month. The annual tier was first reported by German blog iFun.de.

Customers, who have already subscribed to the monthly Apple Arcade plan, can switch to the annual one by navigating to the Subscriptions menu in the App Store.

New Apple Arcade subscribers will presumably be presented with the annual option when signing up, too.

Apple Arcade launched on September 19 with more than 100 games and are made exclusively for Apple hardware including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Recently, Apple Arcade introduced "Ultimate Rivals" from Bit Fry Game Studios, a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.

Apple Arcade gaming service includes games from developers like Konami, Capcom, and Annapurna Interactive, and more.

