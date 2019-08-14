Now that Season 2 of Apex Legends is in full swing, Respawn is bringing some more excitement to the game by introducing a limited-time battle royale mode called Solos. The new each-man-for-himself mode comes as part of the Iron Crown Collection Event, which has now kicked off on all supported platforms and introduces a host of other elements such as Octane Town Takeover, a special Iron Crown Collection Pack, a new currency called Crowns that can be spent at the Iron Crown Event Store, and exclusive new challenges.

Talking about Apex Legends' Iron Crown Collection Event, it is now live on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The biggest change to arrive with the new mode is the Solos LTM (Limited Time Mode), a battle royale mode that appears to be an experimental feature, which may or may not return in the future. Whether the Solos mode becomes permanent or not, it would depend on the reception and feedback from players, but things are looking positive for now.

“We are always striving to ensure healthy matchmaking across all modes, so it's too early to say whether Solos will be permanent or not, but we're going to watch and see what happens. As always, we want to hear your feedback, so let us know what you think”, Lee Horn, Director of Product Management for Apex Legends wrote in a blog post.

As part of the Iron Crown Collection Event, the Kings Canyon area has received a makeover and new items have been added to match the adrenaline-filled action associated with Octane. The changes will be there even after the ongoing event ends, and there are chances that more character-centric tweaks will be made to different playgrounds in the future.

For fans looking to earn new items, the new Apex Legends event introduces a special Iron Crown Collection Pack that gives players a chance to win 24 theme items, half of which are Legendary items while the rest are Epic items. Moreover, once players collect all 24 Iron Crown Collection Pack items, they can purchase the Bloodhound Heirloom Set directly. It must be noted that players can participate in event challenges with free loot to earn Iron Crown Collection Packs and exclusive Iron Crown event badges.

Additionally, a new currency called Crowns has been introduced and it can be earned after completing weekly challenges and can be received from the Iron Crown Collection Packs as well. It can be spent to purchase Rare, Epic, or Legendary items from the Iron Crown Event Store. Lastly, all victories and top 5 match finishes will be rewarded with double XP until August 19, and this will play a role in ranking and battle pass progression.