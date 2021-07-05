Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem

Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem

Apex Legends and Titanfall have been developed by Respawn. Titanfall was exclusive to the Origin store until last November when it came to Steam.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 July 2021 11:23 IST
Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @alphaINTEL

Apex Legends players are seeing the save Titanfall message in game

Highlights
  • Apex Legends players said they were unable to get into matches
  • Some players received “Important Message” after matches
  • Respawn has said the issue has been fixed

Apex Legends servers have been hacked in an attempt to save Titanfall — a seven-year-old game that is almost unplayable now due to multiple hacks. Apex Legends players have shared on Twitter that they are unable to get into a match and are instead getting a message that says “SAVETITANFALL.COM, TF1 is being attacked so is Apex”. Both Apex Legends and Titanfall have been developed by Respawn Entertainment, and Titanfall players have been complaining for a quite a while about the abhorrent condition of its servers that are plagued by hackers.

Respawn released Tiatnfall as a multiplayer-only game in 2014. It was quite popular at the time, but, over the years, the multiplayer experience has become a lot less entertaining. The servers are said to have vulnerabilities that have been exploited by hackers leading to server crashes and matchmaking issues. Since Titanfall is an online-only game and the developer has not fixed the issue yet, hackers have now decided to target its other popular battle royale title, Apex Legends in protest.

Players have been reporting that the server playlist in Apex Legends has been replaced with a message that reads: “SAVETITANFALL.COM, TF1 is being attacked so is Apex”. Some players said they got the message “Important Message Visit and repost savetitanfall.com,” after a match. Respawn said it has looked into the issue and has pushed a server update to solve the matchmaking problems.

“We've confirmed that matchmaking has been restored. We're keeping an eye on things but believe the issue to be resolved,” Respawn said on Twitter.

Savetitanfall.com is a website that was put in place several months ago to draw attention to the unplayable nature of the game. The website reports that hackers are using exploits that prevent players from being able to play the game and that “Respawn is willingly pretending that they do not know about the situation”. The server issues became all the more apparent when Titanfall released on Steam in November last year, after being exclusive to the Origin store since its launch in 2014. Shortly after the release, the reviews on Steam were “Mostly negative” with the most recent reviews being “Overwhelmingly negative.” In April, the developer had acknowledged the issue and said “Help is coming ASAP”.

Savetitanfall.com, however, states that neither the website nor its Discord servers have any association with the recent Apex Legends hack. This suggests the hacker or hackers are working independently to draw the developer's and players' attention to the website and to the state of Titanfall.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apex Legends, Titanfall, Respawn, Steam, Origin
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Fast & Furious 9 Speeds Past $500 Million Box Office, a First for Hollywood in COVID-19 Pandemic

Related Stories

Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Save Titanfall, Respawn Says It’s Now Fixed
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  5. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  9. Four Ways to Take a Screenshot in Windows 10 With No Extra Software
  10. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3
  2. After Didi, China Launches Cybersecurity Probe into More US-Listed Firms
  3. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem
  4. Fast & Furious 9 Speeds Past $500 Million Box Office, a First for Hollywood in COVID-19 Pandemic
  5. White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims
  6. Didi Chuxing App Removal from App Stores in China Will Hurt Revenue, Says Company
  7. Amazon, Tata Said to Have Opposed Government’s Tougher E-Commerce Rules
  8. Pro-Trump Social Media App Gettr Hacked on Launch Day as Half Million Sign Up
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Merges OxygenOS With Oppo’s ColorOS to ‘Improve’ User Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com