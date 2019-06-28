Technology News
Apex Legends Season 2 - Battle Charge Trailers Shows Off Major Changes Ahead of July 2 Launch

The game is set to launch on July 2.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 12:00 IST
Apex Legends Season 2 trailers have been released

Highlights
  • The new game will bring a new legend called Watson
  • It will offer an improved battle pass with better rewards
  • It also comes with new skins for characters, new King’s Canyon map

Apex Legends Season 2 is all set to launch on July 2, and ahead of that, Electronic Arts Games has dropped two trailers hinting at a slew of new features. This includes the already revealed new character called Wattson, a new deadly weapon called L-Star, improved battle pass, and several changes to the map. The new season is titled Battle Charge and it brings many new changes to King's Canyon map, including the addition of large-scale monsters, and Leviathan beasts. The Repulsor Tower is also seen to topple in the trailer, indicating that the defences against these beasts may have been toppled.

The Apex Legends Season 2 trailers reveal all-new skins, mid-air emotes, and even showed off the icons and tiers in the new ranked mode. All of this means improved battle pass and rewards as well. The new Battle Pass comes with daily and weekly challenges, fresh rewards, new skins for characters and the ability to earn crafting metal.

All in all, the Apex Legends Season 2 game is a good upgrade to the previous one. The new legend Wattson is shown off in the new trailers and it is seen to thrive on defensive play. There's a new hacker-themed character called Crypto as well. The new Kings Canyon map has new structures, supports new growth forests, and as mentioned above, the giant beast's Leviathans are seen invading the map as well.

Apex Legends Season 2 – Battle Charge will be available from July 2 on Sony's PlayStation 4, Microsoft's Xbox One and personal computers via Origin. EA's Apex Legends game tussles for dominance in the battle royale genre with global smash hits Fortnite and PUBG. You can watch both the trailers below:

 

