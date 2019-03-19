Technology News

Apex Legends New Hero Octane Launches Along With Season 1 Battle Pass

, 19 March 2019
Apex Legends New Hero Octane Launches Along With Season 1 Battle Pass

Apex Legends won't limit access to Octane

Highlights

  • Apex Legends' first season begins at 10:30pm IST on March 19
  • With it comes a new hero called Octane
  • He can be obtained even if you don't get the game's battle pass

EA's answer to PUBG and Fortnite, Apex Legends gets its first new hero in Octane. He launches today alongside the Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1. According to the game's lore, he took part in the Gauntlet, a test for pilots in Titanfall, and lost both legs in the process. They've been replaced with metal prosthetics. His abilities are geared towards speed, with an ability that lets him trade health for a burst of speed. In addition to this, he's the only hero who can regenerate health constantly while his ultimate ability would let him place a jump pad for his entire team to use.

Apex Legends new character

Apex Legends players will be able to earn Octane by playing the game and access to him won't be restricted to those who buy a battle pass. There's no clarity on how much he'd cost though it's safe to say it would similar to Caustic and Mirage when the game first launched. Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier starts on March 19 from 10:30pm IST.

Apex Legends has crossed the 50-million player mark and this news, if true, is likely to excite fans of the game. In our Apex Legends review, we had appreciated the game's gunplay while adding that it could use more map variety and better characters. If Octane is indeed one of the new Apex Legends characters, we hope that some of our complaints get addressed with its entry into the game. Perhaps these changes could persuade more Fortnite and PUBG players to switch to EA's Apex Legends.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends

    • Good
    • Ping System works well
    • Streamlined inventory management
    • Great gunplay
    • Bad
    • Map lacks variety
    • Characters are lacklustre
    • Doesn't take advantage of the Titanfall universe
    GenreShooter
    PlatformPC, PS4, Xbox One
    SeriesTitanfall
    PEGI Rating16+
    Further reading: Apex Legends, EA, Octane
    Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
    Apex Legends New Hero Octane Launches Along With Season 1 Battle Pass
