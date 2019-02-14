EA's answer to PUBG and Fortnite, Apex Legends for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC has received an update that adds Valentine's Day items and improves performance. The creatively titled 'Apex Legends 2.13.2019 Preseason Patch 01' adds what's known as the 'Live Die Live' banner badge which can be earned by reviving a squad member between February 13 and February 19. Two cosmetic items have been added to the Apex Legends storefront too. These include a 'Through the Heart' Longbow Epic DMR skin and a 'Love of the Game' Pathfinder banner frame. Developer Respawn Entertainment has also introduced a fix to prevent those with slower hard drives from having the game crash.

"We still have a lot of work to do and we hear those frustrated by disconnects and crashes and are working to improve stability and performance as well as provide more visibility for everyone," a post from Respawn reads.

Apex Legends update patch notes

Valentine's Day store items: available starting at 6pm PST on February 13.

Added 'Live Die Live' Banner Badge: Revive a member of your squad between February 13 and February 19 to earn this limited time badge.

Added Valentines Day cosmetic items to the store. They will be live and available in the store starting February 13 until February 19 and then they're gone: Through the Heart' Longbow Epic DMR skin, 'Love of the Game' Pathfinder banner frame.

Stability, performance, and bug fixes

Various improvements and tweaks to UI.

Extended timeout that was causing players with slower hard drives to crash.

Addressed a number of client and server stability issues.

Fixed exploit where you could keep duplicating items in your inventory.

Addressed a number of stability and performance issues.

Fixed issue where players would get a gray screen in lobby when connecting for the first time.

Fixed issue where your friends list showed all your friends as offline and unable to party.

Shortened duration of Bloodhound's Eye of the Allfather clones to remain in the world by 1 second.

Gear

Arc Star now displays a grenade warning indicator.

King's Canyon map

Addressed a number bugs with map geo like holes you could fall through and areas that players could get stuck in plus a bunch of other polish issues.

PlayStation Plus Play Pack

Art updated for the Playstation Plus Play Pack to the Flatline skin and Banner Card and changed the names to Deep Blue. This will affect all players that already have been rewarded the skins as well.

In an official EA blog post, the studio's chief Vince Zampella revealed that since the game's launch, it has raked in 25 million players and has touched a peak 2 million concurrent players in that span. Not too shabby for a game that is just a week old - it was released on February 4. And if that was not enough, Apex Legends might soon hit the mobile platform too.

During EA's recent earnings call, EA Games chief Andrew Wilson indicated that the company is exploring the opportunity of porting the game for mobile and also introducing cross-play in the future. “As I said earlier, we are looking at how to take the game to mobile and cross-play over time, and I also expect that this game will have tremendous value in Asia, and we're in conversations about that”, Wilson said.

