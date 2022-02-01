Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance Introduces Limited Time Mode Control, Mad Maggie Character

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance Introduces Limited Time Mode Control, Mad Maggie Character

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance will go live on February 8.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 February 2022 15:23 IST
Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance Introduces Limited Time Mode Control, Mad Maggie Character

Photo Credit: EA/ Respawn

Apex Legends Control mode will be a limited-time 9v9 big team mode

Highlights
  • Apex Legends Control mode will only be available for three weeks
  • Control mode requires teams to gain control of zones to win a game
  • Apex Legends Mag Maggie is a Rebel Warlord

Apex Legends developer Respawn has announced that the popular battle royale game is getting a new limited time mode (LTM) — Control. The new game mode will go live along with the 12th Season of Apex Legends — Defiance — and will be the first big team mode for the game. In Control, the key to winning a game is by gaining control of the zones, rather than defeating the enemy. Along with the new LTM, Apex Legends Season 12 will also introduce a new character called Mad Maggie.

The new LTM for Apex Legends was announced through a blog post on Electronic Arts website. The new game mode — Control — is a big team mode that has 9 players in each team. Control is a separate game mode from Battle Royale and Arena and will go live on February 8 but will only be available for three weeks. It will go live with Season 12 of Apex Legends — Defiance.

As per developer Respawn, the new game mode will have infinite respawns along with quick respawns. The aim of Control mode is to gain control of the zones within the map, rather than defeating the enemy team. The battlefield will quickly change, and players will have to be equally quick in adapting to new strategies. Players can choose from any of the characters and will get to select one of the six pre-determined loadouts to adjust strategies.

Once a team occupies a zone, they earn points every second, and the more zones a team controls, the more points they earn. A match is won when a team accumulates 1,250 points. Another way to earn points in Control is via Capture Bonuses. Here, the selected zone will get a one-time point award and a countdown will start. Once the countdown elapses, the team that has the zone captured will earn a hefty bonus. Owning a zone also means players can choose where to respawn.

After a team has managed to occupy all three zones, the match will go into a Lockout. Here, a timer starts and if the controlling team manages to hold the fort till the timer ends, they will automatically win the game. Lockout is aborted if the opposing team manages to capture any one of the zones.

Control is also introducing a ratings system where players who capture zones, kill enemies, and assist teammates can grow their rating. It is divided into three tiers — Blue, Purple, and Gold. Each tear gets progressively harder, but in turn unlocks more powerful weapons. Ratings also reset once a player does

Apex Legends has also introduced a new character — Mad Maggie. The tactical ability of the new player, who is a Rebel Warlord, is Riot Drill that forces enemies out of their cover by burning them. Her passive abilities include Warlord's Ire that scans and highlights enemies she damages and can move faster with a shotgun. Finally, her ultimate ability is Wrecking Ball which throws a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates nearby enemies.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apex Legends, Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance, Apex Legends Control, Respawn, Electronic Arts
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Faith in the Metaverse: A VR Quest for Community, Fellowship Amid Quarantine

Related Stories

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance Introduces Limited Time Mode Control, Mad Maggie Character
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  2. India Smartphone Market Saw Highest-Ever Shipments, Revenue in 2021: Report
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature In-Built Heart Rate Sensor
  6. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  7. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ Sale Delayed, S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  9. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Spectrum Auctions in 2022: Stakeholders Positive on Next-Gen Network Rollout in India
  2. Digital Rupee in 2022–23: How Industry Stakeholders See the Move by Government
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ Sale Date Allegedly Pushed to March, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  4. Pixel 4a Removed From Google Store Less Than Two Years After Launch
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Begin Month on a High as Wider Crypto Market Witnesses Reasonable Gains for All Major Altcoins
  6. Crypto Tax: Most Industry Insiders Laud India’s 'Regulate Over Restrict' Approach, But Few Concerns Remain
  7. Google Messages Spotted Testing iMessage Reactions; Emoji Translations Appear to Be Inconsistent
  8. Thailand Rolls Back Plan to Levy 15 Percent Tax on Gains Made From Crypto Assets: Report
  9. Telegram Update Brings Video Stickers, Improved Message Reactions, New Navigation Options, More
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.