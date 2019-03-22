Apex Legends 'Apex Coins' Now Available in India

Apex Legends is EA's answer to Fortnite and PUBG. It has seen its fair share of popularity of late, clocking in around 50 million users in its first month. And it appears that a number of its users are in India. According to sources in the supply chain speaking to Gadgets 360, Apex Legends is a close second to Fortnite in terms of popularity on PS4 and Xbox One, even besting the likes of PUBG. To capitalise on this, EA is now making Apex Legends' in-game currency, Apex Coins, available for purchase at local retail. However, there are a few things to be aware of. For one, this is limited to select stores, with specialist retailer Games The Shop being the only seller right now, with a roll out to other game stores as per their interest. Secondly, it's only for PS4. No Xbox One or PC Apex Coins are available at game stores in India just yet.

What this means is, if you're looking to buy Apex Coins for Apex Legends with cash, debit card, or any other payment option you so choose, you'll have to go to one of Games The Shops' outlets or use their site. Though if our experience using the site is any indication, you'll need to have your email address and phone accessible at all times to use the numerous codes sent to you during the process of purchasing these digital codes. It's far from user-friendly when you compare to buying digital content from Amazon US or PlayAsia. Here's what's on offer.

Apex Legends Apex Coins India price list - PS4

1,000 Apex Coins - Rs. 832

2,000 (+ 150 bonus) Apex Coins - Rs. 1,664

4000 + (350 bonus) Apex Coins - Rs. 3,330

6000 (+ 700 bonus) Apex Coins - Rs. 4,995

10,000 (+ 1500 bonus) Apex Coins - Rs. 8,325

Where can you buy Apex Legends Apex Coins in India?

Games The Shop stores and website

PlayStation Store

Microsoft Store for Xbox One

Origin for PC

Incidentally, Apex Coins are most expensive on the PS4. On PC and Xbox One they range from Rs. 699 to Rs. 5,999. Though given the PS4's popularity in India, it's no surprise that Apex Coins would be available at more stores compared to the PC and Xbox One versions. And before you ask, since Apex Legends doesn't support any form of cross-play or cross-buy, you can't buy Apex Coins on PC or Xbox One to use on PS4 and vice versa.

That said, it's interesting to see EA partner the likes of Games The Shop and its parent company E-xpress over its usual Indian distributor and retailer partner Amazon India. This is the second time following the availability of FUT points for FIFA 19 on Games The Shop. Perhaps its games like the upcoming FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order could see a wider release rather than being "exclusive" to Amazon India? Gadgets 360 reached out to E-xpress for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

