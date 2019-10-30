Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans

Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans

Apex Legends has been positioned as a key growth driver for 2021 by EA.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 19:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans

EA’s Live Services were primarily driven by Apex Legends and Ultimate Teams

Highlights
  • Apex Legends will soon be released for the mobile platform
  • EA has significantly expanded the team behind the hit game
  • The studio is also banking on the huge potential of mobile gaming

EA has announced its quarterly earnings report for second quarter of the fiscal year 2020, and if there is one game that stood out, it was Apex Legends. The free-to-play battle royale game, which was released in February this year, has already amassed a player base of 70 million worldwide. Thanks to the success of Apex Legends, EA is positioning it as one of the key growth drivers for the fiscal year 2021, and will back it actively as the game comes to mobile devices and other platforms as well. In its latest earnings report, EA also shared details of a few upcoming projects.

In the report, EA's COO and CFO, Blake Jorgensen mentioned that Apex Legends is a major long-term franchise for the studio, and that they have significantly expanded the team working behind the curtains to create more content and experiences that will be rolled out soon via new seasons. Apex Legends has indeed blossomed into a marquee franchise that currently has a global player base of over 70 million. But the signs of it being a major hit could be seen from the beginning, as it crossed the mark of 25 million players in just a week following its release.

EA has already confirmed that Apex Legends will come to the mobile platform, and in its latest financial report, the studio made it clear that they see Apex Legend's arrival on mobile devices as a major growth opportunity, both in terms of player count and revenue. The studio also mentioned that it is investing in Apex Legends as its target IP for fiscal 2021, and believes that it will yield positive results driven by the addition of new content and expanded reach.

Another area where EA reaped benefits in the latest fiscal quarter were live services that set a new Q2 record and brought in $493 million (roughly Rs. 3,498 crores) in net bookings, primarily led by titles like Apex Legends, Ultimate Team in Madden, FIFA and NHL, The Sims 4, and FIFA Online. Talking about future plans, the EA executive revealed that a new Battlefield title will arrive in fiscal 2022, Medal of Honor VR will come out in fiscal 2021, alongside remastered versions of a few classic titles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EA, Apex Legends
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Jio Takes Issue With COAI Letter Over Telecoms Catastrophe
Honor Smartphones
Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
  6. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  7. Mi TV 4X Review
  8. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  9. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans
  2. Jio Takes Issue With COAI Letter Over Telecoms Catastrophe
  3. Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming Preview Launched, Allows Users to Stream Any Game to an Android Phone
  4. Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Beta Device Lockout Issue, Starts Rolling Out November Security Patch: Report
  5. Nokia Hires 350 Workers to Speed Up 5G Development
  6. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, Junglecat Mobile Gamepad Launched
  7. 2020 iPhone Lineup to Sport 5nm Apple SoC, Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem: Report
  8. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
  9. WeWork Said to Be in Early Stages of Forming an Electronic-Gaming Arm
  10. Facebook Agrees to Pay Meagre UK Fine Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.