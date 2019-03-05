Technology News

Apex Legends Hits 50 Million Players 1 Month After Game's Launch

, 05 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apex Legends Hits 50 Million Players 1 Month After Game's Launch

Apex Legends' popularity appears to be rising across platforms

Apex Legends, the free-to-play battle royale game from EA, has now hit the 50-million player milestone. This is a significant achievement for any game, but particularly so for a game with new IP that launched just one month ago. Apex Legends's player base is growing rapidly. The game had hit 25 million players in just one week, and now that number has doubled within a month of its launch. Apex Legends, a multiplayer first-person shooter, has been developed by Respawn Entertainment — the makers of the Titanfall series of games. Battle royale is a genre made popular by PUBG and Fortnite, where up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team to survive wins the round.

Apex Legends hitting the 50-million player mark was revealed via the game's official Twitter account. Apex Legends is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One and is free to play on all of these platforms. In our Apex Legends review, we praised the gunplay in this game and its streamlined inventory management.

While the game is set in the Titanfall universe, we feel that Apex Legends doesn't take full advantage of its roots. We'd also said that we'd like to see more variety in the map and better characters than the current Apex Legends roster.

Much of that could be fixed in the future as Respawn does have a roadmap of updates planned for this year. This includes new characters and weapons, among other things. The game was rumoured to receive a free battle pass, apart from a new Recruit Mode as well.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends

    • Good
    • Ping System works well
    • Streamlined inventory management
    • Great gunplay
    • Bad
    • Map lacks variety
    • Characters are lacklustre
    • Doesn't take advantage of the Titanfall universe
    GenreShooter
    PlatformPC, PS4, Xbox One
    SeriesTitanfall
    PEGI Rating16+
    Further reading: Apex Legends, EA, Respawn
    Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
    Google Project Zero Discloses 'High Severity' macOS Flaw
    Pricee
    Apex Legends Hits 50 Million Players 1 Month After Game's Launch
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Latest
    Popular
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos
    OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

    Advertisement

    Samsung Galaxy S8
    TRENDING
    1. Oppo F11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: Watch Live Stream
    2. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
    3. Samsung Galaxy A40 Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
    4. Samsung Galaxy S10's Display Gets Highest Ever A+ Grade From DisplayMate
    5. Xinhua's First Female AI News Anchor Goes Live
    6. Boat Stone 650 Wireless Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 1,899
    7. Android TV Privacy Bug Exposes Your Photos to Strangers, Google Responds
    8. Vivo V15 Pro Review
    9. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
    10. Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2, ZenFone Max Shot Spotted on Certification Site
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.