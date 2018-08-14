Anthem Solo Missions, Co-Op, Multiple Freelancers, Matchmaking Detailed

Anthem executive producer Mark Darrah answered fan questions over the weekend, detailing aspects of the upcoming online-only action role-playing title from EA including solo missions, co-op, number of character creations, and matchmaking.

Darrah has been interacting with Anthem fans directly via Twitter for some time, and he took a bunch of more questions in the last few days. On the subject of story missions and whether they will be available to groups only, he said you can play them on your own.

Anthem is designed as a co-op experience and works best with four players, Darrah said, with each server also supporting four players. Still, the game will adjust to “group size”.

The co-op areas that require teams of four – Strongholds – aren't “campaign missions” but rather "high difficulty experiences”. Missions will also be “relatively linear within themselves” while “free play is wide open”.

Anthem players will also have the option to create multiple Freelancers – the in-game character – per account, allowing families to buy one copy of the game and share it amongst yourselves.

Beyond that, Anthem will have match-making so you don’t have to align your schedules with three other friends for co-op play.

Anthem is out February 22, 2019 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

