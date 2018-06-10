Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Anthem Release Date Officially Announced, Pre-Order Details Revealed

 
, 10 June 2018
Highlights

  • Anthem is out February 22
  • Pre-ordering nets you demo access
  • No pay-to-win micro-transactions EA claims

At EA Play, EA’s pre-E3 2018 event, EA showed off a gameplay trailer for shared world shooter Anthem. In addition to this, Anthem has a release date of February 22, 2019. Pre-ordering the game nets you access to a demo early in addition to a unique in-game Founders banner. Pre-ordering the Anthem standard edition nets fans a legendary weapon and the Legion of Dawn Armor Pack for the Ranger Javelin as part of their pre-order content.

In addition, if you purchase the Legion of Dawn Edition of Anthem for pre-order or after launch will also receive the full set of Legion of Dawn Armor Packs (including the Ranger Javelin Legion of Dawn Armor Pack), a Ranger Javelin gear attachment, the digital soundtrack and more, though EA isn’t revealing what right now.

Anthem is out on February 22 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Origin Access Premier members can be the first to play the full game with unlimited access on PC starting February 15, and EA Access and Origin Access Basic members can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time as part of the Play First Trial.

In addition to this, the game will not have loot boxes or pay-to-win items. In fact the developers have stressed that you will know what you're getting before you buy it.

Previously, EA confirmed Anthem's delay to 2019, stating it has nothing to do with the game's development, rather it wants Anthem to compete on its own terms in its own release window that doesn't clash with other games such as Battlefield V.

"Regardless of how it’s being portrayed, we’re not look at that as a delay, we’ve chosen to launch Anthem in [the fourth quarter]. The date is chosen by by portfolio balance, not product readiness,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a call to investors. “And we’re really excited by the way the new Battlefield is shaping up. It probably doesn’t make too much sense to launch Anthem right by it. As a new IP, it probably makes sense to give [Anthem] its own launch window."

Considering how maddening the end of the year is going to get, a February release window makes sense. More so when you consider that EA doesn't really have any big games slated for that time of the year.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Anthem, EA Play, E3, E3 2018
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
