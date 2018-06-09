Anthem Release Date Leaked via Amazon Italy

EA's shared world shooter Anthem may have a release date. According to a listing on Amazon Italy (spotted on ResetEra), Anthem's release date is February 19, 2019. With EA Play, EA's pre-E3 2018 event less than an hour away, this could very well be when Anthem is finally out and it's expected at the event along with other games such as FIFA 19. The sci-fi action game from Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio Bioware debuted with a slick trailer at E3 2017 showing off giant mechanised suits, sprawling, bustling environments and visuals that appeared to be realistically unachievable on current generation consoles. It's for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Previously, EA confirmed Anthem's delay to 2019, stating it has nothing to do with the game's development, rather it wants Anthem to compete on its own terms in its own release window that doesn't clash with other games such as Battlefield V.

"Regardless of how it’s being portrayed, we’re not look at that as a delay, we’ve chosen to launch Anthem in [the fourth quarter]. The date is chosen by by portfolio balance, not product readiness,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a call to investors. “And we’re really excited by the way the new Battlefield is shaping up. It probably doesn’t make too much sense to launch Anthem right by it. As a new IP, it probably makes sense to give [Anthem] its own launch window."

Considering how maddening the end of the year is going to get, a February release window makes sense. More so when you consider that EA doesn't really have any big games slated for that time of the year.

