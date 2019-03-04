Sony Reportedly Issuing Anthem PS4 Refunds Due to Crashes and Shutdowns

EA's shared world shooter Anthem for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC has had a rough launch. From poorly designed quests to infinite loading screens and even the odd crash or two, it's been far from smooth sailing for those who bought Anthem. However it seems that some have it worse than others. According to multiple reports, Sony is issuing refunds for those who bought Anthem on the PS4 digitally via the PS Store. Reason being, the game is prone to crashing often and to the point where the console shuts down entirely. This is despite getting a few patches post-launch.

As per a thread on the Anthem subreddit, Sony has been offering refunds due to the myriad of technical issues plaguing the game.

"Sony is aware of the issue and is offering a complete refund on Anthem no questions asked. Took me 5 minutes," claimed one Redditor.

"And they helped right away, no problem at all. Just provided some account info after that, that they needed, and then it was refunded," said another.

However, this doesn't seem to be the case for all users, with some stating that Sony has refused refunds.

"I tried with Sony Support (chat) and was refused a refund," said one user.

While Sony has yet to comment, this throws light on the fact that buying games digitally on a platform that does not have a strong refund policy or transparent customer support policies is not advised.

Sony might be leading in terms of hardware sales but its issues like this that resort in gamers considering other options. Perhaps the company would do well to take a leaf out of Steam?

