Anthem PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Frame Rate Is Not 60fps

If you were expecting the Anthem frame rate on PS4 and Xbox One to be 60fps, think again. BioWare's upcoming shared world shooter won't be 60fps on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Lead Producer Mark Gamble confirmed that the game's frame rate even at 1080p won't be 60fps though the studio may decide to include it as an option later on. The major focus has been on Anthem's graphics rather than its performance and Gamble confirmed it would run at 30fps in 4K resolution. Furthermore, he stated that the upcoming demo download size is around 30GB. Dubbed as the Anthem VIP demo, it has a start date of January 25 and ends on January 27.

"No, we've prioritised visuals," he said in a tweet responding to a fan query asking if the game would run at 1080p 60fps. "We can look at prioritising frame rate maybe as a future thing."

As for Anthem running at 30fps in 4K, he tweeted "Yes."

This could imply that regardless of console and resolution, Anthem will run at 30fps, possibly including base PS4 and Xbox One as well. It will be interesting to see if this is the case considering how knee-capped in specifications the likes of the original Xbox One is.

Previously, Gamble confirmed that Anthem won't have loot boxes.

Replying to fan feedback on Twitter, he stated that the cosmetics and micro-transaction plan for the game has no place for loot boxes at this juncture. In addition to this he mentioned that progression through the Anthem demo would be easier than the full game. Reason being, BioWare wants to give players the chance to "earn stuff and feel what it would be like."

"Oh, before I forget: the progression (xp curves) as well as general in-game economy balance will be a bit easier in the demo," Gamble tweeted."We want you to earn some stuff and feel what it's like. We will also give you 100 coins to blow on some fancy cosmetics."

He followed this up by explaining why Anthem won't have loot boxes.

"We aren't going to add loot boxes," he said. "It serves no purpose. The cosmetics and mtx [micro-transactions] plan is what we've outlined. Legion of [D]awn is 4 new armour packs. They aren't just skins. Each javelin has 4 armour bits. You get 16 with LOD [Legion of Dawn] + wpn [weapons] + other goodies."

Earlier in August last year, Anthem executive producer Mark Darrah said that the game is designed as a co-op experience and works best with four players, with each server also supporting four players. Anthem Producer Thomas Singleton also revealed that the sci-fi shared world shooter won't be as fun alone as it would be when you're playing with friends. Thankfully, it will have matchmaking so you don't have to align your schedules with three other friends for co-op play.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.